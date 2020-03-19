Queen Reunites with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle as They Relocate Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom PA Images

Queen Elizabeth has reunited with husband Prince Philip after more than a month apart as they relocate to Windsor Castle together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch, 93, left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle late Thursday morning, while Philip, 98, was taken by helicopter from their Sandringham estate in Norfolk (where he has been staying in recent months) to the castle, which is 30 miles west of London. The Queen went to Windsor a week earlier than scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth was pictured leaving the palace accompanied by her beloved pets — her dorgis, a cross between a corgi and a dachshund.

The couple, who have been married for 72 years, have not seen each other since the Queen left Sandringham in early February, as he was largely staying at Wood Farm, on the estate in Norfolk, while the Queen has been based in London and Windsor Castle at weekends.

RELATED: Prince William Speaks Out in Personal Video Message Amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Prince Philip GARETH FULLER/AFP via Getty

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017 after 64 years of royal service, was hospitalized in December to undergo precautionary treatment for a pre-existing condition. He has since been staying on the couple’s estate in Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth has had to cancel all of her upcoming public events because of the coronavirus spreading across the world and will be based at Windsor for the foreseeable future. She would have headed there next week for the Easter season, known at the palace as “Easter court,” in any case. She had previously been expected to have an away day visit to Cheshire on Thursday.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Speak Out About Coronavirus for First Time: ‘We Need Each Other’

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Antony Jones/Getty

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that the planned State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be postponed to another date.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Traditional garden parties at the palace have also been cancelled and the Queen won’t hand out the traditional Maundy money on the Thursday before Easter.

Amid the warnings from the U.K. government that people should avoid gatherings with friends and family, as well as large gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theaters, it was becoming inevitable that the springtime celebrations with the Queen at their center would be shelved.