Queen Rania of Jordan Shares Beautiful Video of Princess Iman's Epic Royal Wedding

Queen Rania of Jordan is one proud mom!

Rania, 52, shared a beautiful video of the spectacular wedding of her eldest daughter Princess Iman to New York financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on Instagram Monday, following their royal wedding on Sunday.

"My dear Iman, it's not goodbye when you're always on my mind and in my heart," Queen Rania wrote, alongside footage of her daughter's happy day. "God bless you."

The wedding video, set to a Middle Eastern ballad, featured poignant moments from the nuptials between Iman, 26, and Jameel, 28 — including images of Queen Rania dabbing her eyes during the ceremony while Princess Iman's older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, walked her down the aisle.

"Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today…," Hussein wrote on Instagram Sunday along with photos of the ceremony. "I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together."

Amid a backdrop of blooming white-flowered trees, the outdoor ceremony served as an elegant setting for the intimate affair.

For her special day, the bride — whose father is King Abdullah II of Jordan — perfectly complimented her surroundings in an elegant, bespoke white Dior wedding dress with long, lace-cuffed sleeves and a matching lace neckline. She accessorized her look with a tiara and a long veil adorned with flowers.

The celebration came just one week after the Royal Hashemite Court shared the couple's wedding date with the public.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will take place on 12 March 2023," the court said in March 5 social media statement, alongside an official engagement photo.

Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images

On social media, Queen Rania had previously documented the pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram feed, from an emotional video montage to pictures from her daughter's henna party.

"The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are," Queen Rania captioned the clip, which showed videos and photos of Iman growing from a baby, to a beautiful young woman and bride-to-be.

Princess Iman received her elementary and secondary education in Jordan, graduating from the International Academy, Amman in 2014. The princess, who graduated from the Parson's School of Design in New York, has frequently joined her mother at programs and events across Jordan and around the world.

Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela to Alexander and Maria Thermiotis, and is of Greek descent. The second of three children in his family, he works in finance in New York.