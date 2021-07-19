"President Biden looks forward to working with His Majesty to strengthen bilateral cooperation on multiple political, security, and economic issues," a White House statement read

Queen Rania Reigns in Red While Visiting the Bidens at the White House with King Abdullah II

On July 7, the White House released a statement announcing the visit: "The President and the First Lady look forward to welcoming His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, Her Majesty Queen Rania, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein to the White House on July 19, 2021."

The statement continued, "His Majesty's visit will highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, a key security partner and ally of the United States. It will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan's leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region. President Biden looks forward to working with His Majesty to strengthen bilateral cooperation on multiple political, security, and economic issues, including the promotion of economic opportunities that will be vital for a bright future in Jordan."

US President Joe Biden (R) and Jordan's King Abdullah II Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

King Abdullah III, 59, and Queen Rania, 50, previously visited the White House in 2017 and 2018 during the term of President Donald Trump.

queen rania Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In 2016, PEOPLE named Queen Rania as one of 25 Women Changing The World, writing, "Queen Rania of Jordan is a leader of women in the Arab world and beyond and is a champion of refugees, especially those fleeing neighboring Syria. Jordan has taken in more than 1.4 million people during the civil war."

In her essay about Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini, who rescued a boatload Syrian refugees, the Queen wrote, "I wish more people could look beyond their borders to support others in need. ... [When] we all lift each other up, that's when we win gold for humanity."