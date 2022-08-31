Queen Rania of Jordan Puts Arms Around Future Son-in-Law and Daughter-in-Law in Birthday Photo

Queen Rania is grateful for her growing family.

The royal turned 52 on Wednesday and marked the milestone by posting an Instagram photo with her four children — Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hasheem — plus Hussein's new fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif, and Iman's fiancé, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, who both stood closest to Queen Rania for the family photo.

"My heart is full! Couldn't ask for a better way to celebrate than with all my loved ones around me," Rania captioned the snap, where she smiled with one arm around her future son-in-law and the other around her future daughter-in-law.

Continuing the birthday festivities, the Queen revealed on her Instagram Story that her team gave her a "lovely surprise" of two birthday cakes.

Queen Rania/Instagram

It was an exciting summer for the Jordanian royals, as Rania and her husband, King Abdullah II, now have weddings to plan for their two eldest children. In early July, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Princess Iman, 25, was engaged to Thermiotis, a New York financier.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," wrote the Court, "in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family."

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness," the announcement added.

Celebrating the happy news, the Queen shared a formal portrait of the couple with her 7 million Instagram followers along with a sweet message.

"Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I've cherished since the day you were born," she wrote. "I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"

Six weeks later, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, announced that he was marrying Al-Saif.

Posting a picture reminiscent of Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagement photo call in 2010, the heir to the throne wrote, "We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes."

Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif. Royal Hashemite Court/Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Sharing the news with a heartfelt tribute on her own page, Rania said, "I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa."

The next day, Queen Rania shared another message for her future daughter-in-law, who previously studied at Syracuse University in New York and the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, according to Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

Queen Rania and Rajwa Al-Saif. Queen Rania/Instagram

"Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein's bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We're so happy for you both," the Queen wrote on Instagram.