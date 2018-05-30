The Queen Has a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Her Living Room

Queen Elizabeth is happy to welcome Meghan Markle to the royal family!

Fans noticed that when she hosted Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, a never-before-seen photo of Prince Harry and Meghan sat in a frame on a table in the living room. Harry, 33, is pictured wearing a blue suit, while Meghan, 36, wears a light fitted dress with her hair down.

It remains unclear where and when the shot was taken.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

The Queen showed her support for the couple by throwing the lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. The approximately 600 guests who attended the ceremony were invited to continue the festivities, during which Elton John performed and the highly anticipated lemon and elderflower wedding cake was served.

And ahead of their big day, the 92-year-old monarch offered her official approval for Harry to tie the knot with Meghan, as he was required formal permission to marry under the Succession to the Crown Act.

“My Lords, I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council,” the Queen wrote in a letter released by Buckingham Palace on March 15.