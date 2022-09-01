Why Queen Máxima of the Netherlands Is Traveling to the U.S. Without Her Husband

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is heading stateside solo.

The Dutch palace announced Wednesday that King Willem-Alexander won't be able to make the trip to the United States next week as he recovers from an illness.

"His Majesty King Willem-Alexander will not participate in the working visit to California and Texas from 6 to 9 September 2022," the palace said in a statement. "This decision has been made on doctors' advice. The King is recovering from pneumonia, and air travel at this time could impede a full recovery."

Queen Máxima, 51, will still make the trip without her husband, visiting San Francisco and Silicon Valley in California and Austin and House in Texas.

Queen Maxima. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

The royal couple's trip to the U.S. was originally announced in April.

"The working visit will serve to highlight the Kingdom's excellent economic relations with California and Texas," the palace said in a statement. "There will be a central focus on a range of themes, including transatlantic cooperation, climate change, the energy transition and healthcare."

Prince Harry and King Willem-Alexander. Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty

While Queen Máxima will be in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home state, the couple will be in Europe during her visit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to the U.K. and Germany next week for a series of charity events. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on Sept. 5, Germany for the Invictus Games "One Year to Go" event on Sept. 6 and back to the U.K. for the Well Child Awards on Sept. 8.

King Willem-Alexander, 55, supported Prince Harry at the Invictus Games The Hague earlier this year, attending the wheelchair basketball final.

Queen Máxima won't be the only European royal heading to the U.S. this month. Prince William recently announced his trip to New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 21, kicking off the countdown to December's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston. His trip will overlap with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's visit to New York, according to Gert's Royals. The royal couple is set to attend the United Nations General Assembly and will participate in the launch of Denmark's candidacy for a seat on the U.N. Security Council on Sept. 22.