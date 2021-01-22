Queen Maxima Caught Going Barefoot on Palace Zoom Call!

The wife of the Netherlands' monarch ditched shoes in her palace office

Even royals need to kick off their shoes sometimes.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 49, paid a virtual visit to Senegal in her role as a UN special advocate on Thursday, but eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed that the royal had kicked off her heels and was barefoot underneath her desk during the call.

Like many people around the world, Queen Maxima has adapted to largely working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the photo, she's set up at a large conference table covered in papers and notebooks across from a large screen for her virtual calls. The mom of three, who was born in Argentina, sits beneath a colorful chandelier — with a coffee cup and water within reach.

The Dutch royal family came under scrutiny in October for taking a vacation to Greece just three days after the Dutch government advised locals to spend the fall vacations at home to contain the spread of COVID-19.

King Willem-Alexander, 53, along with his wife and their three daughters returned to the Netherlands after just one day.

"We will abort our vacation," a statement posted on behalf of the monarch said. "We see people's reactions to media reports. And they are intense, and they affect us."