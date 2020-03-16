Queen Mathilde of Belgium Delivers Cake and Flowers to Nursing Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Queen Mathilde is reminding Belgian citizens that she and her family are supporting them.

Over the weekend, the Queen, 47, paid a visit to a nursing home Huis Heizel, not far from the royal palace, to surprise the elderly residents with beautiful bouquets of yellow flowers and homemade cakes. Two of her children — Prince Emmanuel, 14, and Princess Eléonore, 11 — also came along for the sweet gesture.

Though the royal trio were unable to meet the residents due to the home’s policy to currently not receive visitors in light of the risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, Mathilde, Emmanuel and Eléonore waved through the windows with big smiles as they dropped of their gifts at the front of the home.

RELATED: How Royals Around the World Have Been Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Queen Mathilde, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore Belgian Rpyale Palace

Image zoom Queen Mathilde, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore Belgian Rpyale Palace

The official Belgian royal family Instagram account uploaded three pictures of the sweet interaction.

“Homemade cakes and flowers for the residents of the OCMW Resthuis Huis Heizel. Courage for the elderly who are currently not allowed to receive visitors and support for the caring staff,” the Instagram caption — which was posted in Dutch, French and German — read.

RELATED: Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Breaking Their St. Patrick’s Day Tradition

Image zoom Queen Mathilde, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore Belgian Rpyale Palace

In response to the growing crisis, European Union institutions have instructed employees to work from home and Belgian authorities have ordered school lessons to be suspended, all recreational activities canceled until further notice, and bars and restaurants to be shutdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, reported Politico EU.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Stores can remain open throughout the week but have to close during the weekends, except for pharmacies and grocery stores. Public transit will continue to run, according to Politico EU.

As of Monday, Belgium has over 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5 deaths, with the most recent one being this morning, reported The Brussels Times.