Queen Mathilde of Belgium Stars in New 50th Birthday Portraits — Which Will Also Grace Stamps!

Queen Mathilde of Belgium turns 50 on Friday, and her gorgeous birthday portrait will soon make its way into the mail

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 04:27 PM
Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Photo: Michel Gronemberger/Belgian Royal Palace

Queen Mathilde of Belgium is celebrating a milestone birthday!

The Queen of Belgium turned 50 on Friday, and the Belgian Royal Palace released two formal portraits in honor of the occasion.

"🎂 Hooray, the Queen turns 50 today! We are therefore happy to share two new photos with you," the palace wrote on Instagram. Mathilde looked relaxed in both pictures, standing in a doorway in the first, and posing before the Winter Garden at the Palace of Laeken, the home of the Belgian royal family, in the second.

In a second message, courtiers confirmed that the Winter Garden portrait of King Philippe's wife will be released on special stamps. The palace said that the Queen worked with the Belgian Post Group on the design, sharing a peek into the production process in a Twitter video.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Michel Gronemberger/Belgian Royal Palace
R: Caption . PHOTO: Michel Gronemberger/Belgian Royal Palace

"The postman brought… the Queen's new stamp!" the caption read. Set to twinkling music, the clip showed heavy machinery pushing out sheets, which an official subsequently inspected for any imperfections.

The Queen's stamps will be stocked in post offices Monday, and the Belgian Post Group said its next edition of royal postage will be issued in June for King Philippe's decade on the throne.

https://press.bpost.be/un-timbre-unique-pour-les-50-ans-de-sa-majeste-la-reine BELGIUM ROYALS QUEEN MATHILDE BIRTHDAY BPOST STAMP
MICHEL GRONEMBE/BELGA MAG

According to her royal bio, Queen Mathilde was born in Uccle, Belgium in 1973. She worked as a speech therapist after completing her education and married then-Prince Philippe in 1999. They went on to welcome four children — Princess Elisabeth, 21, Prince Gabriel, 19, Prince Emmanuel, 17, and Princess Eleonore, 14. Mathilde became Queen Consort when her father-in-law, King Albert II, abdicated in 2013.

Today, the royal dedicates her time to charitable work for key causes involving parenting, education, poverty, and mental health, among others, while supporting her husband as head of state.

Royal Christmas cards
Bas Bogaerts/Belgian Royal Palace

In another formal portrait, the Belgian Royal Palace recently released a new photo of Mathilde and her family for their 2022 Christmas card. In the classic snap, the King and Queen's kids stood around their parents, the family dogs adorably snuggled up at the royal couple's feet.

Spreading Christmas cheer times four, the festive message was shared in Belgium's three official languages — Dutch, French and German — plus a translation in English.

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," the inset message read.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Happy Holidays from the Palace! The Ultimate Royal Christmas Card Roundup of 2022
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Wales
Kate Middleton Receives Sweet Birthday Message from King Charles and Camilla — See the Pic They Chose
Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, on August 17, 2022
Royal Wedding Alert! Find Out When Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Will Tie the Knot in 2023
princess elisabeth of belgium
The Next Queen Elisabeth (of Belgium!) Celebrates 21st Birthday with Stunning New Portraits
Brian May of Queen performs on stage at Palau Sant Jordi on May 22, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain
Queen's Brian May Says He's 'Thrilled' to Become 'Sir Bri': 'I Will Do My Very Best to Be Worthy'
Camilla, Queen Consort undertakes her first audience at Buckingham Palace, with Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho on November 3, 2022 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III receives King Felipe VI of Spain in the Morning Room, during an audience at Clarence House, on November 21, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Displays Poignant Photo of Prince George During Meeting with King Felipe of Spain
Queen
Queen Camilla Wears Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire Tiara for First State Banquet of King Charles' Reign
Sophie, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Camilla Queen Consort, Queen Rania, Danish Crown Princess Mary, the first lady of Sierra Leone Fatima Maada Bio, and the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska pose for a photograph during a reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls as part of the UN 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, in Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Hosts Royal Women from Around the World at Special Buckingham Palace Reception
Princess Eléonore of Belgium Celebrates Birthday
Princess Eléonore of Belgium Cuddles Cute Pair of Pooches in Official 14th Birthday Portrait
Harry and Meghan rollout
Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series — and the Palace Reaction
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall decorates the Clarence House Christmas Tree virtually with children from Helen & Douglas House Hospice, on December 16, 2020 in London, England.
Queen Camilla Is the Cover Star of 'Good Housekeeping' — and Kate Middleton Is Also Featured in the Issue!
Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall
Does the Royal Family Color Coordinate Their Outfits for Group Outings?
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the reopening of Hillsborough Castle on April 09, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Relationship Timeline
Shaman Durek and Princess Martha-Louise of Norway attend Derek Warburton's Celebration of the Launch of his New PRIDE Makeup Collection Benefiting GLSEN on June 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Princess Martha Louise of Norway Celebrates Fiancé Durek's Birthday After Giving Up Royal Role
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: (THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, 14TH OCTOBER 2022 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the footage when published. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2022.) In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo ahead of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort’s reception for Heads of State and Official Overseas Guests at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Palace Shares New Photo of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate on Night Before Queen's Funeral