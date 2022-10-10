Denmark's Prince Joachim Finally Speaks with Mother Queen Margrethe After She Stripped Titles from Grandkids

The royals met for the first time since the Royal House of Denmark announced the major shakeup on Sept. 28

Published on October 10, 2022 05:13 PM
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - APRIL 16: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and her sons Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (L) and Prince Joachim of Denmark (R) appear on the Balcony of Amalienborg Palace on her 75th Birthday, on April 16, 2015 in Copenhagen, Denmark.(Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)
Photo: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Queen Margrethe II and Prince Joachim of Denmark are finding a way forward.

The Danish Queen, 82, met with her 53-year-old son for the first time since she stripped his four children of their prince and princess titles. Last week, B.T. reported that Prince Joachim traveled to meet the Queen to discuss the sensitive subject, and flew home to Paris on Thursday night.

"It is correct that the Queen and Prince Joachim have spoken together at Fredensborg," a spokesperson for the Royal Household confirmed to the Danish paper. "Everyone agrees to look forward, and as the Queen herself has expressed, she and Prince Joachim want calm to find their way through this situation."

In a second story, B.T. added that Crown Prince Frederik, the Queen's eldest son and successor, was not present for the meeting at Fredensborg Palace, the monarch's royal residence in the autumn months.

The update came a few days after Joachim alleged that he hadn't talked to his mother, brother or sister-in-law Crown Princess Mary since the palace announced that his kids will lose their royal titles at the turn of the new year. As of Jan. 1, 2023, Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, will instead be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat. The palace announced the major shakeup in a simple statement on Sept. 28.

Point de Vue Out Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13382499g) Prince Joachim and Princess Marie with Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena of Denmark attending Service in Our Lady's Church for the Queen her 50th Jubilee of Government in Copenhagen. Service in Our Lady's Church, Copenhagen, Denmark - 11 Sep 2022
Shutterstock

Opening up to B.T. in a joint interview with his wife Princess Marie on Oct. 1, Prince Joachim said relations remain strained within the royal family after the announcement.

When the reporter asked if the dynamic felt difficult, Marie, 46, replied, "It's complicated, namely. That's it."

The prince added that Queen Margrethe "unfortunately" had not connected with them since releasing the title change news.

"It's also family. Or whatever we want to call it," Joachim said.

Prince Joachim (R) and Princess Marie of Denmark look on as they leave The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on September 30, 2019, following a luncheon after a church service for former French President Jacques Chirac. - Former French President Jacques Chirac died on September 26, 2019 at the age of 86.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty

Princess Marie added that she and her husband "would have liked to have had time to talk about it" with their family. Joachim shares sons Nikolai and Felix with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. He got remarried to Marie in 2008, and they went on to welcome Henrik and Athena.

"The reality must still be: whether you modernize or slim down, it must be done in a proper way," Joachim told B.T. "It's about children. Orderliness and children. It is a very heavy matter."

Queen Margrethe maintained that the plans had been in motion for a while, and that the decision was made in the best interest of her grandchildren.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (R) and Crown Prince Frederik (L) arrive to pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 18, 2022.
Queen Margrethe. JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Offering comment on the day the news was announced, the Queen told reporters, "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason," Hello! reported.

Later, she issued an apology for how the situation unfolded, saying she "underestimated" how the news would affect Joachim and his family.

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry," Margrethe said in part.

"No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride," she concluded. "I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation."

(L-R) Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe attend the annual opening of the parliamentary session at the Danish Parliament (Folketinget) at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, on October 4, 2022.
IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

The Queen went on to attend the state opening of Parliament with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary on Oct. 4, though avoided questions from the press about her decision to strip some of her grandchildren's titles.

While their first cousins prepare to navigate a new future, things remain the same for Frederik and Mary's kids. As the children of the Crown Prince couple, Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will remain in the royal house for the foreseeable future.

