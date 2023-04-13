Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 82, Carries Walking Stick in First Appearance Since Back Surgery

Queen Margrethe II made an appearance at Fredensborg Castle in Denmark on Wednesday, nearly two months after undergoing "extensive back surgery"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 08:18 AM
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attends in a state banquet in Bellevue Palace on November 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
Queen Margrethe II. Photo: Steffi Loos/Getty

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made her first public appearance since undergoing a major operation two months ago.

The 82-year-old Queen was filmed carrying a walking stick as she appeared at the doors of Fredensborg Castle in Denmark on Wednesday, nearly two months after she had "extensive back surgery" on Feb. 22.

In a video, which was shared on the Danish royal family's official Instagram account, Queen Margrethe walks out of the castle's doors to wave at the gathered crowds, who held flaming torches. She also used a chair placed at the top of the stairs to aid her.

"In the glow of hundreds of torches, Her Majesty the Queen was recently welcomed home to Fredensborg Castle by the townspeople," the caption of the video read.

"Since 1988, the city of Fredensborg has organized a torchlight procession in connection with the relocation of the residence to the North Zealand castle," it continued. "At the evening's event, Her Majesty thanked her for the welcome and sang along with those present to 'Der er et Yndigt Land' [the Danish National Anthem]."

Queen Margrethe is due to return to her official duties on Apr. 16 — her 83rd birthday — according to Tatler.

The Danish Royal House previously announced that Queen Margrethe's surgery had been a success in an update shared on Feb. 22.

"Her Majesty the Queen has today undergone extensive back surgery at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. The operation went according to plan, and the Queen's condition is good and stable under the circumstances," the Danish Royal House said in a statement. "In the coming time, the Queen will continue to be hospitalized at the Rigshospitalet, and after that a longer period of convalescence and rehabilitation of the back awaits."

Danish Queen Margrethe
Queen Margrethe II. Ole Jensen/Getty Images

The palace announced the procedure two weeks before the operation was due to take place, noting that Queen Margrethe had long suffered from back problems.

"Her Majesty has been affected by back problems for a long period of time, and recently the situation has worsened," the Danish Royal House said in a Feb. 8 statement. "After consultation with the Rigshospitalet's experts, the Queen has decided to undergo major back surgery."

Queen Margrethe's team added that several members of her family would take on a heavier workload in her stead while she remained in the hospital.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"This means that a number of official program items in the near future will be postponed, canceled or handled by other members of the royal family," courtiers explained.

Queen Margrethe's son, Crown Prince Frederik, and her younger sister, Princess Benedikte, took over as regent for part of her recovery.

The royal became the longest-serving European sovereign and the only ruling female monarch in Europe following the death of her third cousin, Queen Elizabeth II, in September at the age of 96.

Related Articles
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attends in a state banquet in Bellevue Palace on November 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
Danish Royal House Makes Statement on Queen Margrethe, 82, Following Major Back Surgery
Queen Margrethe - 80th Birthday Portrait
How Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Celebrating Her 80th Birthday with Royal Family in Quarantine
King Charles III visits the Talbot Yard food court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations.
King Charles' Coronation Guest List Just Added Foreign Royals — Including a Break From Tradition
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: The new Diamond Jubilee state coach arrives from Buckingham Palace during the rehearsal of the State Opening of Parliament on May 22, 2015 in London, England. Rehearsals get on the way for the forthcoming State Opening of Parliament which marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and the Queen's Speech sets out the government's agenda for the coming session. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Procession Coaches Revealed in Latest Palace Update
Queen Margrethe II, Princess Martha Louise, King Juan Carlos of Spain, Princess Mako
Royal Family Tea Spilled: All About the Drama Within Denmark, Norway, Spain and Japan's Monarchies
denmark royals
Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark Host Party That Looks Straight Out of 'Bridgerton'!
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Queen Margrethe of Denmark; Prince Joachim of Denmark and Princess Marie of Denmark
Denmark's Queen Margrethe Stars in New Portraits as Grandchildren Prepare to Lose Royal Titles
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark greets guests during the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne, at the Danish Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, on September 10, 2022. - Denmark OUT (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Now Europe's Only Ruling Female Monarch After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai
Denmark's Royal House Updates Website After Prince Joachim's 4 Children Officially Lose Their Titles
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - APRIL 16: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and her sons Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (L) and Prince Joachim of Denmark (R) appear on the Balcony of Amalienborg Palace on her 75th Birthday, on April 16, 2015 in Copenhagen, Denmark.(Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)
Denmark's Prince Joachim Finally Speaks with Mother Queen Margrethe After She Stripped Titles from Grandkids
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attends in a state banquet in Bellevue Palace on November 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Margrethe of Denmark pose at Christian IX's Palace
Kate Middleton's Meeting with Denmark's Queen Margrethe Has a Special Tie to Queen Elizabeth
prince christian of denmark
Prince Christian of Denmark Sits for 17th Birthday Portrait amid Royal Title Tensions
The Royal Wedding Of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman And Jameel Alexander Thermiotis
Princess Iman of Jordan Marries Jameel Thermiotis in Epic Royal Wedding
(L-R) Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe attend the annual opening of the parliamentary session at the Danish Parliament (Folketinget) at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, on October 4, 2022.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Steps Out with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary amid Titles Dispute
Danish Crown Prince Frederik
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark Breaks Silence on Queen's Decision to Strip Grandchildren's Titles