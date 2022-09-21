Queen Margrethe of Denmark Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Danish queen, who tested positive for the virus earlier this year, is currently experiencing mild symptoms

By
Published on September 21, 2022 11:44 AM
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attends in a state banquet in Bellevue Palace on November 10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo: Steffi Loos/Getty

Days after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Danish Royal Court.

"HM The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening and is now residing at Fredensborg Palace," according to a statement on the palace's website on Wednesday. "The Queen's activities this week have thus been canceled."

Queen Margrethe, 82, is experiencing mild symptoms, according to Reuters. In February of this year, the Danish monarch tested positive for the virus and also experienced mild symptoms. She has been vaccinated against COVID, the BBC reported.

Margrethe was among 2,000 guests at the British monarch's state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday and also attended the smaller committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. She was accompanied by her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

The Danish Queen was a third cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, descended from Queen Victoria, per the outlet.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (R) and Crown Prince Frederik (L) arrive to pay their respects at the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 18, 2022.
Queen Margrethe. JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Margrethe was seated in the first row of the church in the same section as other monarchs from European nations including Prince Albert II of Monaco, King Philippe of Belgium and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

Queen Margrethe also paid a visit to Westminster Hall the day before the funeral to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth during her lying in state.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, Queen Margrethe is now the longest-serving head of state in Europe. In 1972, she became the first female sovereign of Denmark at the age of 32 following the death of her father, King Frederick IX.

Margrethe is celebrating her Golden Jubilee year, marking 50 years on the throne. However, she scaled down the festivities scheduled for the weekend after Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8. During a gala at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen on September 10, Queen Margrethe led a minute of silence to honor Queen Elizabeth.

Margrethe is also now Europe's only ruling female monarch.

Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden (left), and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and her son Crown Prince Frederick attending the State Funeral of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Margrethe wrote a letter to King Charles III following his mother's death, according to the BBC, in which she expressed her condolences.

"She was a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all," she wrote.

Related Articles
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark greets guests during the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne, at the Danish Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, on September 10, 2022. - Denmark OUT (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Now Europe's Only Ruling Female Monarch After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (13400105ch) Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK - 19 Sep 2022
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Queen's Funeral with Royals from Around the World
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark greets guests during the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne, at the Danish Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, on September 10, 2022. - Denmark OUT (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Leads Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth at Golden Jubilee Gala
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2021 in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth II hosts US President, Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden at Windsor Castle. The President arrived from Cornwall where he attended the G7 Leader's Summit and will travel on to Brussels for a meeting of NATO Allies and later in the week he will meet President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert - Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)
Who Is Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral? Every World Leader and Royal Reported So Far
President Joe Biden gestures next to first lady Jill Biden as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a State Reception For Heads Of State on September 18, 2022 in London, England
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host World Leaders at Buckingham Palace Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Expected to Walk Behind Queen's Coffin at Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18MANDATORY CREDIT: Ranald Mackechnie EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is free for use until September 25th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Issue date: Sunday September 18th, 2022.Photo credit should read: Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Previously Unseen Photo of Queen Elizabeth Released Ahead of Her Funeral
Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Was Only Female Royal Family Member to Walk in Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Processions
Juan Carlos I of Spain
Ex-King of Spain Juan Carlos Attends Queen's Funeral with Son King Felipe and Queen Letizia amid Exile
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: A Complete Timeline of Events, Down to the Exact Minute
prince william kate middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Return to Their Wedding Venue for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Camilla and Queen Victoria
All About Queen Victoria's Diamond Brooch That Queen Camilla Wore to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Prince Edward wipes tears during Queen's funeral ceremony
Sophie, Countess of Wessex Passes a Handkerchief to Prince Edward During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Camilla Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II seen using a walking stick as she arrives for a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey on October 12, 2021 in London, England
Why Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Location, Meant So Much to Her