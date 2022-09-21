Queen Margrethe of Denmark Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Days after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Danish Royal Court.

"HM The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening and is now residing at Fredensborg Palace," according to a statement on the palace's website on Wednesday. "The Queen's activities this week have thus been canceled."

Queen Margrethe, 82, is experiencing mild symptoms, according to Reuters. In February of this year, the Danish monarch tested positive for the virus and also experienced mild symptoms. She has been vaccinated against COVID, the BBC reported.

Margrethe was among 2,000 guests at the British monarch's state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday and also attended the smaller committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. She was accompanied by her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

The Danish Queen was a third cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, descended from Queen Victoria, per the outlet.

Margrethe was seated in the first row of the church in the same section as other monarchs from European nations including Prince Albert II of Monaco, King Philippe of Belgium and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

Queen Margrethe also paid a visit to Westminster Hall the day before the funeral to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth during her lying in state.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, Queen Margrethe is now the longest-serving head of state in Europe. In 1972, she became the first female sovereign of Denmark at the age of 32 following the death of her father, King Frederick IX.

Margrethe is celebrating her Golden Jubilee year, marking 50 years on the throne. However, she scaled down the festivities scheduled for the weekend after Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8. During a gala at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen on September 10, Queen Margrethe led a minute of silence to honor Queen Elizabeth.

Margrethe is also now Europe's only ruling female monarch.

Queen Margrethe wrote a letter to King Charles III following his mother's death, according to the BBC, in which she expressed her condolences.

"She was a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all," she wrote.