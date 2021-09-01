Queen Margrethe is just the latest royal to join the Netflix family — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a multiyear deal with the streaming company last year

Queen Margrethe of Denmark Was Just Hired by Netflix at 81 — Here's Why

Queen Margrethe of Denmark is sprucing up her royal résumé.

The 81-year-old monarch has been hired by Netflix as a set designer for the upcoming fantasy film Ehrengard, overseeing scenography and costumes in the lead-up to its premiere in 2023.

Based on a 1962 novella by Danish author Karen Blixen (writing under the pseudonym Isak Dinesen), Ehrengard also has royal elements — it's about a self-appointed expert on love who is hired by a royal family to help produce an heir from their shy crown prince. However, the plan backfires when a child is conceived out of wedlock.

"Karen Blixen's stories have always fascinated me, with their aesthetic tales, their imagination and their, to me, image-creating worlds — and I'm very happy to be part of this project," Queen Margrethe said. "I have tried to interpret Blixen's fantastic universe in the creation of the decoupages and costumes and I'm looking forward to seeing the tale of Ehrengard come to life in this film."

Margrethe is an accomplished painter and illustrator — in fact, her drawings were used for Danish editions of The Lord of the Rings back in the early 1970s under a pseudonym. She has also designed costumes for the Royal Danish Ballet as well as some of the country's movies and TV shows.

"The Queen has created the most fantastic decoupages for the occasion, and they will be the dominant feature of the film's overall scenographic expression," director Bille August said in a statement. "'Fantastic' (in the most literal sense) is our starting point for the film; we wish to use humor and elegance to create a devil-may-care, burlesque, fabulous and autonomous visual universe."

The Danish queen is in good company!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their own multiyear deal with Netflix last year. Their production company is set to make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming exclusively for the streaming giant.