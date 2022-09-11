Queen Margrethe of Denmark Leads Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth at Golden Jubilee Gala

Queen Margrethe scaled back celebrations for her 50th anniversary of becoming monarch in the wake of her longtime friend Queen Elizabeth's death

By
Published on September 11, 2022 09:57 AM
Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margrethe of Denmark welcome guests at reception hosted by the Danish Queen at The Natural History Museum on February 17, 2000 (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage

During her own Golden Jubilee celebration, Queen Margrethe of Denmark took time to acknowledge the death of Queen Elizabeth.

On Saturday, Queen Margrethe, 82, hosted a gala to celebrate her 50-year reign at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen. Before the event's festivities began, Queen Margrethe called for a minute of silence to honor Queen Elizabeth.

The minute of silence was not the only way Queen Margrethe recognized the loss of Queen Elizabeth. She also cut back on a majority of events that were scheduled for the weekend, leaving the gala as the sole celebration for Saturday.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark greets guests during the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne, at the Danish Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, on September 10, 2022. - Denmark OUT (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

Queen Margrethe also called for the cancelation of the Horse Squadron of the Guard Hussar Regiment, the carriage drives that were scheduled to circle the Royal Stables, the parade of the guards at Amalienborg, and a concert at Kong's Nytorv. A Copenhagen City Hall visit was also postponed, with a new date to be scheduled at a later time.

Sunday's events — church at Our Lady Church, a dinner on the Dannebrog for Nordic rulers and a Christianborg dinner — will continue as planned.

In honor of Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family, Denmark's Queen also sent a special letter to King Charles that read, "Your mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly," per Reuters.

The two monarchs were more than just fellow queens: They were said to be close friends — and even distant cousins.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - SEPTEMBER 10: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrives for a command performance at the Royal Theatreâs Old Stage during the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 10, 2022. After the death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, Queen Margrethe II is now Europeâs longest-ruling monarch. The Danish royal was proclaimed queen on 15 January 1972. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
SERGEI GAPON/Anadolu Agency via Getty

They are related to Denmark's King Christian IX, whose daughter was Elizabeth's great-grandmother, Queen Alexandra. On Queen Margrethe's mother's side, the two are related through Queen Victoria via her granddaughter Princess Margaret of Connaught.

In a previous interview with ITV, Queen Margrethe opened up about her friendship with Queen Elizabeth and their nicknames, with Margrethe's being Daisy and Elizabeth's being Lilibet.

"That's the way we have known each other always," Queen Margrethe said, according to Newsweek, adding, "That is what we call each other when we see and speak to one another. We are definitely affectionate, but I don't want to splash it all over the place!"

Queen Margrethe of Denmark (right) waving as she rides in an open carriage with <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II , on their way to Royal Ascot, England, June 17th 1980. (Photo by Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images)
Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday. She was 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in an official statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death comes with another history-making moment: She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, Prince Charles, 73. Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by his firstborn son, Prince George, 9.

