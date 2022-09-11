Queen Margrethe of Denmark Leads Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth at Golden Jubilee Gala

During her own Golden Jubilee celebration, Queen Margrethe of Denmark took time to acknowledge the death of Queen Elizabeth.

On Saturday, Queen Margrethe, 82, hosted a gala to celebrate her 50-year reign at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen. Before the event's festivities began, Queen Margrethe called for a minute of silence to honor Queen Elizabeth.

The minute of silence was not the only way Queen Margrethe recognized the loss of Queen Elizabeth. She also cut back on a majority of events that were scheduled for the weekend, leaving the gala as the sole celebration for Saturday.

Queen Margrethe also called for the cancelation of the Horse Squadron of the Guard Hussar Regiment, the carriage drives that were scheduled to circle the Royal Stables, the parade of the guards at Amalienborg, and a concert at Kong's Nytorv. A Copenhagen City Hall visit was also postponed, with a new date to be scheduled at a later time.

Sunday's events — church at Our Lady Church, a dinner on the Dannebrog for Nordic rulers and a Christianborg dinner — will continue as planned.

In honor of Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family, Denmark's Queen also sent a special letter to King Charles that read, "Your mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly," per Reuters.

The two monarchs were more than just fellow queens: They were said to be close friends — and even distant cousins.

They are related to Denmark's King Christian IX, whose daughter was Elizabeth's great-grandmother, Queen Alexandra. On Queen Margrethe's mother's side, the two are related through Queen Victoria via her granddaughter Princess Margaret of Connaught.

In a previous interview with ITV, Queen Margrethe opened up about her friendship with Queen Elizabeth and their nicknames, with Margrethe's being Daisy and Elizabeth's being Lilibet.

"That's the way we have known each other always," Queen Margrethe said, according to Newsweek, adding, "That is what we call each other when we see and speak to one another. We are definitely affectionate, but I don't want to splash it all over the place!"

Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday. She was 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in an official statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death comes with another history-making moment: She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, Prince Charles, 73. Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by his firstborn son, Prince George, 9.