Danish Royal House Makes Statement on Queen Margrethe, 82, Following Major Back Surgery

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is recuperating after a major operation.

The 82-year-old Queen had "extensive back surgery" on Wednesday, a procedure previously announced by the Danish Royal House. In the latest update, the palace said that the surgery was a success, and she will remain in the hospital to recover.

"Her Majesty the Queen has today undergone extensive back surgery at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. The operation went according to plan, and the Queen's condition is good and stable under the circumstances," the Danish Royal House said in a statement. "In the coming time, the Queen will continue to be hospitalized at the Rigshospitalet, and after that a longer period of convalescence and rehabilitation of the back awaits," courtiers continued.

The palace announced the procedure two weeks ago, noting that Queen Margrethe had long suffered back problems.

Ole Jensen/Getty Images

"Her Majesty has been affected by back problems for a long period of time, and recently the situation has worsened," the Danish Royal House said in a Feb. 8 statement. "After consultation with the Rigshospitalet's experts, the Queen has decided to undergo major back surgery."

Queen Margrethe's team added that the sovereign would remain hospitalized following the Feb. 22 surgery, and that several members of her family would take on a heavier workload in her stead.

"In the coming time, the Queen will continue to be hospitalized at the Rigshospitalet, and after that a longer period of convalescence and rehabilitation of the back awaits," courtiers explained. "This means that a number of official program items in the near future will be postponed, canceled or handled by other members of the royal family."

LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

The Queen's son Crown Prince Frederik is now acting as regent, a position that will transition to his aunt, Margrethe's younger sister Princess Benedikte, later this week. The change comes Saturday, when Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, travel to India for an official visit.

Frederik and Mary's trip was announced Tuesday, the same day the 54-year-old prince temporarily took over as head of state. The palace shared an itinerary of the trip on Instagram, along with a glamorous new portrait of the Crown Prince couple.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"From 26 February to 1 March 2023, D.K.H. will visit The Crown Prince and Crown Princess of the populous country of India together with a Danish business delegation, numbering 36 companies. The main focus of the visit is the green transition, with a particular focus on water and energy," the statement said.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, 51, plan to visit the cities of New Delhi, Chennai and Agra, strengthening the green ties between India and Denmark.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Queen Margrethe was most recently seen at the funeral of King Constantine II of Greece on Jan. 16. She was accompanied by her two sons, Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim. Constantine was Margrethe's brother-in-law, as he is married to her sister, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece.

Queen Margrethe became the longest-serving European sovereign and the only ruling female monarch following the death of her third cousin Queen Elizabeth II in September.