Queen Margrethe of Denmark Steps Out with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary amid Titles Dispute

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is carrying out her constitutional duties as tensions ripple through the royal family.

The Queen, 82, attended the state opening of Parliament at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Tuesday with her son Crown Prince Frederik, daughter-in-law Crown Princess Mary and sister Princess Benedikte. The royals sat in the balcony space known as Royal Lodge within Parliament Hall and listened to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's opening speech.

Though the group seemed to be in good spirits for the event, national newspaper B.T. reported that Queen Margrethe avoided questions from the press about her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their prince and princess titles last week. According to the outlet, the monarch stayed silent when reporters peppered her with questions at the opening of Parliament (known as Folketing) and again when she walked into Christian VII's Palace for another engagement later that day.

B.T. reported that journalists "almost shouted in unison," asking if she had spoken to her other son, Prince Joachim.

Over the weekend, the Danish prince told B.T. that he had not talked to his mother, brother or sister-in-law since the palace announced that his four children — Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, Princess Athena, 10 — would lose their royal titles at the start of the new year. Instead, the siblings will be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat as of Jan. 1, 2023.

"The reality must still be: whether you modernize or slim down, it must be done in a proper way," Joachim told the paper. "It's about children. Orderliness and children. It is a very heavy matter."

Queen Margrethe, meanwhile, previously maintained that the plans had been in motion for a while, and issued a new statement through the palace Monday apologizing for the pain the decision — and its public announcement — caused her family.

"In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. That affects me, of course," the monarch began.

"My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment," she continued. "Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family. This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time."

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry," Margrethe said.

"No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride," she concluded. "I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation."

As Joachim's kids prepare to navigate a new future, things will stay the same for the children of Prince Frederik, heir to the throne. Unlike their cousins, Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will remain in the royal house for the foreseeable future.