Queen Margrethe of Denmark Steps Out with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary amid Titles Dispute

The Danish Queen made the appearance one day after saying she "underestimated" how taking away royal titles from four of her grandchildren would impact them

Published on October 4, 2022 01:24 PM
(L-R) Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe attend the annual opening of the parliamentary session at the Danish Parliament (Folketinget) at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, on October 4, 2022.
Photo: IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is carrying out her constitutional duties as tensions ripple through the royal family.

The Queen, 82, attended the state opening of Parliament at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Tuesday with her son Crown Prince Frederik, daughter-in-law Crown Princess Mary and sister Princess Benedikte. The royals sat in the balcony space known as Royal Lodge within Parliament Hall and listened to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's opening speech.

Though the group seemed to be in good spirits for the event, national newspaper B.T. reported that Queen Margrethe avoided questions from the press about her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their prince and princess titles last week. According to the outlet, the monarch stayed silent when reporters peppered her with questions at the opening of Parliament (known as Folketing) and again when she walked into Christian VII's Palace for another engagement later that day.

Princess Benedickte, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe attend the annual opening of the parliamentary session at the Danish Parliament (Folketinget) at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, on October 4, 2022
IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

B.T. reported that journalists "almost shouted in unison," asking if she had spoken to her other son, Prince Joachim.

Over the weekend, the Danish prince told B.T. that he had not talked to his mother, brother or sister-in-law since the palace announced that his four children — Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, Princess Athena, 10 — would lose their royal titles at the start of the new year. Instead, the siblings will be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat as of Jan. 1, 2023.

"The reality must still be: whether you modernize or slim down, it must be done in a proper way," Joachim told the paper. "It's about children. Orderliness and children. It is a very heavy matter."

Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai arrive for a luncheon on the Dannebrog Royal Yacht, in Copenhagen, on September 11, 2022, during the 50th anniversary of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's accession to the throne.
Prince Felix, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai. MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

Queen Margrethe, meanwhile, previously maintained that the plans had been in motion for a while, and issued a new statement through the palace Monday apologizing for the pain the decision — and its public announcement — caused her family.

"In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. That affects me, of course," the monarch began.

OSLO, NORWAY- SEPTEMBER 26: Queen Margrethe of Denmark speaks as the recipient of this year's Nordic Association's Language Award on September 26, 2022 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Rune Hellestad/Getty Images)
Rune Hellestad/Getty

"My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment," she continued. "Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family. This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time."

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry," Margrethe said.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark and Prince Vincent of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at Fredensborg Palace on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Prince Vincent, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Isabella, Queen Margrethe, Prince Christian, Princess Josephine and Crown Princess Mary. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage?Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride," she concluded. "I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation."

As Joachim's kids prepare to navigate a new future, things will stay the same for the children of Prince Frederik, heir to the throne. Unlike their cousins, Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will remain in the royal house for the foreseeable future.

