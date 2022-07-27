Royal Style Swap! Queen Letizia of Spain Wears Same $40 Dress as Daughter Princess Leonor
It's a royal mother-daughter rewear!
Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out on Wednesday for a meeting at the headquarters of the UNICEF Spanish Committee. For the occasion, she sported the perfect summer ensemble: a red patterned shirtdress with rolled-up sleeves and a pair of espadrilles.
But there's a reason this outfit looks so familiar — it was worn by Queen Letizia's 16-year-old daughter, Princess Leonor. The heir to the Spanish throne wore the dress just last month while attending the Maria Pages performance at the Teatros de El Canal with her family.
Princess Leonor even styled the dress similarly with a pair of brown espadrilles. But while Queen Letizia, 49, went without a purse for her outing, Princess Leonor accessorized her look with a cross-body bag.
While it's unclear if Queen Letizia borrowed the piece from Princess Leonor's closet or if she bought the exact dress herself, it's definitely the same piece by Dándara. After all, the piece is a stylish bargain at just $40.
Queen Letizia is known for recycling her favorite wardrobe pieces as well as clothing that belonged to other family members. Last year, Queen Letizia wore a pink dress featuring floral patterns that previously belonged to her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia. The wife of former King Juan Carlos wore the outfit an incredible 41 years prior during an official visit to Rome.
Earlier this year, Queen Letizia brought new life to another piece from her mother-in-law's royal closet, sporting a Valentino dress — a green skirt topped with a floral blouse featuring sheer long sleeves —that Queen Sofia wore during a visit to Germany in 1977.
Back in May, Queen Letizia laughed off a stylish coincidence when a woman presented an award to a woman wearing the exact same black and white color block dress.
They even styled the dress similarly, both pairing the piece with black heels.
Queen Letizia laughed at their unplanned twin moment and the two women embraced.
The two-tone dress may be worthy of a spot in a Queen's closet, but it comes without a royal price tag. By Mango, the dress sells for $75.