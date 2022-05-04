See What Happened When Queen Letizia of Spain Spotted Someone Wearing the Same Dress as Her

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the 'Reina Letizia 202' awards at the Asamblea de Extremadura on May 04, 2022 in Merida, Spain.

It's usually a fashionista's nightmare to be caught wearing the same outfit as someone else at an event, but Queen Letizia of Spain laughed off the style coincidence.

The wife of King Felipe attended the Royal Board on Disability Council meeting on Wednesday sporting a black and white color block midi dress accented with a belt. When presenting the Reina Letizia 202 awards, recipient Inmaculada Vivas Teson stepped up wearing the exact dress as the royal. They even styled the dress similarly, both pairing the piece with black heels.

Queen Letizia laughed at their unplanned twin moment and the two women embraced.

The two-tone dress may be worthy of a spot in a Queen's closet, but it comes without a royal price tag. By Mango, the dress sells for $75.

In addition to being a fan of a bargain find, Queen Letizia, 49, is known to go back into her royal closet and reuse some of her favorite pieces over and over again. In fact, she's even dipped into clothing collections of her relatives to bring new life to ensembles decades later.

In January, she joined King Felipe at the reception of the accredited diplomatic corps at the Royal Palace in Madrid. For the occasion, she wore a Valentino dress — a green skirt topped with a floral blouse featuring sheer long sleeves — that previously belonged Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia.

Sofia, the wife of former King Juan Carlos, previously wore the ensemble during a visit to Germany in 1977...making it a royal rewear over four decades in the making.