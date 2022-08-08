People.com Royals Queen Letizia of Spain Twins with Her Teenage Daughters in Zara Dresses and Espadrilles The wife and daughters of King Felipe stepped out in Palma de Mallorca with his mother, Queen Sofia By Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 12:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia and Princess Sofia of SPain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images Three generations of Spanish royalty made a stylish outing in Palma de Mallorca. Queen Letizia of Spain was joined by her two daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, as well as her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, during a nighttime outing on Sunday. The royal women left a restaurant and then browsed Paseo de Sagrera market. Queen Letizia and her daughters opted for similar looks, all sporting printed dressed by Zara with espadrilles. Letizia, 49, went with an all-pink ensemble, pairing her printed shirtdress with the Feel Mallorca Ikat wallet and pink wedges. Princess Sofia, Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor of Spain. Carlos Alvarez/GC Images Princess Leonor, 16, opted for a similar long-sleeve mini dress in blue paired with espadrilles, while younger sister Princess Sofia, 15, went with a beige dress with a midriff cutout by Zara with similar footwear. Queen Sofia, married to former King Juan Carlos and the mother of King Felipe, also wore a bright pattern for the evening outing. Sofia, 83, sported a pink and blue blazer with matching pants along with a white top and layered necklaces. Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia of Spain. Carlos Alvarez/GC Images This isn't the first time that Queen Letizia's style matched her daughters. In fact, she recently sported a red patterned shirtdress with rolled-up sleeves...just one month after Princess Leonor stepped out in the same ensemble. Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor. Antonio Gutierrez/Europa Press via Getty; Carlos Alvarez/Getty While it's unclear if Queen Letizia borrowed the piece from Princess Leonor's closet or if she bought the exact dress herself, it's definitely the same piece by Dándara. After all, the outfit is a stylish bargain at just $40.