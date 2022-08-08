Queen Letizia of Spain Twins with Her Teenage Daughters in Zara Dresses and Espadrilles

The wife and daughters of King Felipe stepped out in Palma de Mallorca with his mother, Queen Sofia

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 12:29 PM
Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofia, Princess Sofia of Spain
Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia and Princess Sofia of SPain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images

Three generations of Spanish royalty made a stylish outing in Palma de Mallorca.

Queen Letizia of Spain was joined by her two daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, as well as her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, during a nighttime outing on Sunday. The royal women left a restaurant and then browsed Paseo de Sagrera market.

Queen Letizia and her daughters opted for similar looks, all sporting printed dressed by Zara with espadrilles. Letizia, 49, went with an all-pink ensemble, pairing her printed shirtdress with the Feel Mallorca Ikat wallet and pink wedges.

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofia, Princess Sofia of Spain
Princess Sofia, Queen Letizia, Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor of Spain. Carlos Alvarez/GC Images

Princess Leonor, 16, opted for a similar long-sleeve mini dress in blue paired with espadrilles, while younger sister Princess Sofia, 15, went with a beige dress with a midriff cutout by Zara with similar footwear.

Queen Sofia, married to former King Juan Carlos and the mother of King Felipe, also wore a bright pattern for the evening outing. Sofia, 83, sported a pink and blue blazer with matching pants along with a white top and layered necklaces.

Crown Princess Leonor of Spain, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Sofia, Princess Sofia of Spain
Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia of Spain. Carlos Alvarez/GC Images

This isn't the first time that Queen Letizia's style matched her daughters. In fact, she recently sported a red patterned shirtdress with rolled-up sleeves...just one month after Princess Leonor stepped out in the same ensemble.

Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor
Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor. Antonio Gutierrez/Europa Press via Getty; Carlos Alvarez/Getty

While it's unclear if Queen Letizia borrowed the piece from Princess Leonor's closet or if she bought the exact dress herself, it's definitely the same piece by Dándara. After all, the outfit is a stylish bargain at just $40.

