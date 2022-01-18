Former Queen Sonja's outfits are finding new life decades later

Queen Letizia of Spain Wears Her Mother-in-Law's Dress from Over 40 Years Ago

Queen Letizia of Spain has dipped into her mother-in-law's royal closet again!

The royal joined her husband King Felipe on Monday to attend the reception of the accredited diplomatic corps accredited in Spain at the Royal Palace in Madrid. For the occasion, she wore a Valentino dress — a green skirt topped with a floral blouse featuring sheer long sleeves — that previously belonged Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia.

Sofia, the wife of former King Juan Carlos, previously wore the ensemble during a visit to Germany in 1977...making this a royal rewear over four decades in the making.

Queen Sofia of Spain Queen Sofia | Credit: Wolfgang Kuhn/United Archives via Getty Images

Queen Letizia is clearly finding fashion inspiration from her mother-in-law. In September, Letizia wore a different outfit out of Sofia's closet: she sported a pink dress featuring floral patterns, worn by Sofia during a 1981 visit to Rome, to host Chilean President Sebastian Pinera at the Royal Palace.

Queen Letizia brought new life to the ensemble, pairing the dress with a simple pair of beige heels and feather earrings, which were shown off by pulling her hair back into a ponytail.

Queen Sofia, Queen Letizia Queen Silvia; Queen Letizia | Credit: Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty; Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Queen Letizia, 49, is known to go back into her royal closet and reuse some of her favorite pieces over and over again.

