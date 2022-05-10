Royal Style Surprise! Queen Letizia of Spain Shows Off Her Abs in Pink Dress with Midriff Cutouts
Queen Letizia of Spain is making another style statement.
The wife of King Felipe attended the commemoration of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day at the Oceanografic oceanarium in Valencia on Tuesday. The royal, 49, sported a statement-making dress — not only for its bold pink color but also for its cutouts around her midriff, giving a slight glimpse at her toned abs.
Best of all, the $65 outfit from Cayro is still available to buy.
The mom of two daughters — Princess Leonor, 16, and Princess Sofia, 15 — also went with pink accessories, including a handbag and heels, and wore gold hoop earrings to complete her look.
RELATED: See What Happened When Queen Letizia of Spain Spotted Someone Wearing the Same Dress as Her
Earlier this month, Queen Letizia made fashion headlines for another reason: she wore the exact same dress as another woman.
While presenting the Reina Letizia 202 awards at the Royal Board on Disability Council meeting, recipient Inmaculada Vivas Teson stepped up wearing the same black and white color block midi dress accented with a belt as the royal. They even styled the dress similarly, both pairing the piece with black heels.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Letizia laughed at their unplanned twin moment and the two women embraced.
The two-tone dress may be worthy of a spot in a Queen's closet, but it came without a royal price tag. By Mango, the dress retailed for $75 before selling out.
In addition to being a fan of a bargain find, Queen Letizia is known to go back into her royal closet and reuse some of her favorite pieces over and over again. In fact, she's even dipped into clothing collections of her relatives to bring new life to ensembles decades later.
In January, she joined King Felipe at the reception of the accredited diplomatic corps at the Royal Palace in Madrid. For the occasion, she wore a Valentino dress — a green skirt topped with a floral blouse featuring sheer long sleeves — that previously belonged Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia.
Sofia, the wife of former King Juan Carlos, previously wore the ensemble during a visit to Germany in 1977...making it a royal rewear over four decades in the making.