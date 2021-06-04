Relatable Royal! Queen Letizia of Spain Embraces Her Natural Grey Hair

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many famous faces have shown off their roots

Queen Letizia of Spain is rocking her roots!

While Letizia is known for her brunette locks with honey highlights, the royal has been embracing a natural look during recent engagements, including her daughter Princess Leonor's confirmation on May 28, even showing off her grey roots.

The royal mom, 48, joins women around the world in adapting different beauty routines as they adjust to coronavirus restrictions, which often closed down hair salons for long stretches of time. And she joins other famous faces in welcoming their roots, like model Brooklyn Decker and actress Tia Mowry.

Another royal mom, Kate Middleton, opened up about taking on several roles amid the coronavirus pandemic, including one that her three children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — were less than thrilled about.

"As parents, we have day-to-day elements of being a parent but, I suppose, during lockdown we've had to take on additional roles that others in our communities or in our lives would have helped us with," said Kate, 39. "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror."

And Prince Fredrik of Denmark celebrated his first post-lockdown haircut last year with a selfie on Instagram.