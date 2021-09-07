Queen Letizia of Spain Recycles Her Mother-in-Law's Floral Dress — 41 Years Later!
It's a royal rewear four decades in the making
Queen Letizia of Spain just sported an epic royal rewear — four decades in the making!
The royal joined her husband, King Felipe, on Tuesday to host Chilean President Sebastian Pinera at the Royal Palace. For the occasion, she wore a pink dress featuring floral patterns that previously belonged to her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia.
Queen Sofia, the wife of former King Juan Carlos, wore the outfit an incredible 41 years ago during an official visit to Rome.
Queen Letizia brought new life to the ensemble, pairing the dress with a simple pair of beige heels and feather earrings, which were shown off by pulling her hair back into a ponytail.
Queen Letizia, 48, is known to go back into her royal closet and reuse some of her favorite pieces over and over again.
Despite their status, many royal women (like Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth) who are known for recycling articles of clothing on multiple occasions — sometimes decades apart.
And while it's rare for a royal to wear a piece from a previous generation, it's not unheard of: Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the 2018 Nobel Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm wearing a stunning strapless color-block dress — a piece previously worn by her mother, Queen Silvia. The pink, gold and silver Nina Ricci gown with an oversized bow in the back was originally worn by Queen Silvia at the exact same event back in 1995 — 23 years prior!