It's a royal rewear four decades in the making

Queen Letizia of Spain just sported an epic royal rewear — four decades in the making!

The royal joined her husband, King Felipe, on Tuesday to host Chilean President Sebastian Pinera at the Royal Palace. For the occasion, she wore a pink dress featuring floral patterns that previously belonged to her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia.

Queen Sofia, the wife of former King Juan Carlos, wore the outfit an incredible 41 years ago during an official visit to Rome.

Queen Letizia brought new life to the ensemble, pairing the dress with a simple pair of beige heels and feather earrings, which were shown off by pulling her hair back into a ponytail.

Queen Letizia, 48, is known to go back into her royal closet and reuse some of her favorite pieces over and over again.

