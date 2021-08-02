Two Queens Meet! Queen Letizia of Spain Presents Award to Dame Judi Dench

Queen Letizia of Spain just met a member of stage and screen royalty.

The wife of King Felipe presented Dame Judi Dench with the Masters of Cinema Awards at the closing ceremony of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Festival in Palma de Mallorca on Sunday. Despite both women wearing face masks, their smiles were apparent as they shared the stage and chatted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Queen Letizia, 48, opted for a sleeveless navy dress paired with gold heels and hoop earrings for the occasion, while the British actress — who has won numerous acting honors including an Academy Award, a Tony and four television BAFTA Awards — wore a cream ensemble to accept her latest accolade.

Judi Dench and Queen Dame Judi Dench and Queen Letizia of Spain | Credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

In addition to being appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire and meeting the U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth (as well as other members of the British royal family!) on several occasions, Dench has also played royalty on a number of occasions.

Dench, 86, played Queen Victoria in 1997's Mrs. Brown, before playing the same monarch again in 2017's Victoria and Abdul. Also in the 1990s, Dench won an Oscar for her portrayal of the current Queen's great-great-grandmother and namesake, Elizabeth I, in Shakespeare in Love — despite appearing screen for just eight minutes.

Queen Elizabeth II and Judi Dench Dame Judi Dench and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: POOL Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Dench has even caused some mischief at Buckingham Palace. Sir Ian McKellen confessed in a 2018 appearance on The Graham Norton Show that he and Dench sat on the Queen's throne during a dinner event.

"We had a little twirl around the room, nobody else there, and I said, 'I think this is the throne room,'" he explained, recalling that it was where he was given a knighthood in 1991 and Dench was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1988.

When McKellen and Dench realized the monarch's famous seat was nowhere in sight, they decided to do some exploring.

"We went on dancing around the corner, and we found ourselves behind the band, and there behind this sort of partition was the thrones … so we sat on them," the star revealed.