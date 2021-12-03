Queen Letizia and Princess Victoria Are Style Twins in Budget-Friendly Ballgown from H&M!

A dress fit for a princess doesn't have to cost a pretty royal penny — as both European royals, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Victoria of Sweden have recently shown.

Last week, Queen Letitzia gave a sartorial nod to her hosts King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden at a state dinner in Stockholm by wearing a tulle dress from the Swedish high street brand H&M. The dress she chose is the exact same one worn by Princess Victoria, daughter of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, for her 10 year wedding anniversary last year.

The dark blue ruffled tulle dress, part of H&M's environmentally-friendly Conscious Collection, retailed for $305 (it's no longer available) and is entirely made from recycled polyester. With a grosgrain waistband and a deep V-neck back, the dress was lined in organza made from RENU polyester, made using raw material extracted from used fabric.

HRH Crown Princess Victoria and HRH Prince Daniel. June 2020 Princess Victoria of Sweden on her 10th wedding anniversary - 2020 | Credit: Elisabeth Toll, Kungl. Hovstaterna / Elisabeth Toll, The Royal Court of Sweden

While Princess Victoria appeared to modify hers by adding sheer sleeves (likely due to the historical nature of the event). Queen Letizia appears to have worn hers straight off the rack for the gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm last Wednesday. Although she did accessorize with something a little more luxe – Queen Ena's Fleur-de-Lis Tiara, which has been in the Spanish royal family since 1906.

The two royals are both fans of H&M and often wear pieces from the budget-friendly brand. In 2015, Princess Victoria wore a silver and white, off-the-shoulder dress from the sustainable range to her brother Prince Carl Philip's wedding.

Crown Princess Victoria Princess Victoria of Sweden at the wedding of her brother Prince Carl Philip in 2015 | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In 2019, Queen Letizia wore a textured linen and silk-blend ankle-length skirt from H&M's Conscious Collection to a palace reception for COP25, the United Nations Climate Change Conference.