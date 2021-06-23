The picture was taken to celebrate Meghan and Harry's engagement, although it was never officially released to the public

Queen Keeps Rare Snap of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Among Family Photos at Long-Awaited Meeting

Queen Elizabeth is keeping her family close.

The monarch, 95, had her audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, marking their first time being face to face for the weekly meeting since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The audience took place at Buckingham Palace in London, where the Queen returned after spending most of the past year carrying out her royal duties from Windsor Castle.

As usual, the Queen had a collection of family photos displayed - including a rare shot of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry framed next to a bouquet of flowers. The picture was taken to celebrate their engagement, although it was never officially released to the public and seen only in the background of other photos by eagle-eyed fans.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Other images include an engagement portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton and a photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (who died in April at age 99) from her 90th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II greets Prime Minister Boris Johnson Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II Meghan Markle and Prince Harry portrait | Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, welcomed a daughter earlier this month and named her Lilibet, which was the Queen's family nickname.

Harry and Meghan spoke to the Queen before using her pet name for their daughter, a spokesperson for the couple previously told PEOPLE.

"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor," the representative said. "Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

prince harry and Meghan Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Royal historian Robert Lacey notes that the name shows the close bond between Harry and his grandmother.

"She was a sort of stepmother for both Harry and William," he told PEOPLE. "We have all focused on her coaching of William as the future King, but we are realizing now the importance of the emotional bonds that she's been able to establish with Harry, and their ability to talk to each other directly. That affection remains."

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry | Credit: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Although Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal roles last year and relocated to California, Harry said on an appearance on The Late Late Show in February that he kept in touch with his grandparents over video calls.