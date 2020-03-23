Queen in Good Health Amid Reports Buckingham Palace Staffer Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth recently relocated to Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic — but a report claims that a Buckingham Palace staffer who was working while the monarch was at her London residence has tested positive for the illness.

An unnamed employee tested positive for the virus last week before the 93-year-old Queen left for Windsor on Thursday, according to The Sun. The outlet added that all staff members who came in contact with the person have been placed in self-isolation.

“We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff,” a palace spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved.”

RELATED: Where Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Staying Amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth leaves London for Windsor Castle PA Images

Queen Elizabeth — who reunited with 98-year-old husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, 30 miles west of London — is believed to be in good health. She is continuing her work, such as receiving her official paperwork and documents in her famous “red boxes,” behind the scenes.

She is also continuing to hold her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although likely taking place by video conference or phone — as they did last week in what turned out to be the Queen’s final engagement before she left for Windsor.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency /Getty

Queen Elizabeth has canceled all of her upcoming public events due to the coronavirus spreading across the world and will be based at Windsor for the foreseeable future. She would have headed there next week for the Easter season, known at the palace as “Easter court,” in any case.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

RELATED: All the Times the Royal Family Has Kept Calm and Carried On

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, the monarch addressed the current and upcoming challenges posed by the rising concerns of the coronavirus pandemic and asserted the strong need to work together as a country.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” she began.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge,” the statement concluded. “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.