Queen Elizabeth's Soldier Takes Rare Tumble from Horse During Rehearsals for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
One soldier's fall from a horse at London's Hyde Park during practice for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebration marked a rare moment.
According to the Evening Standard, the unidentified Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment soldier fell off the horse Thursday during rehearsals for the festive long June weekend event held in honor of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
A photo of the soldier after he tumbled to the ground featured him on the grass fully dressed in his official uniform for the upcoming celebration.
The practice included 170 horses and personnel on tow and was part of an inspection by the General Officer Commanding the Household Division, Major General Christopher Ghika, reported the Evening Standard.
The Platinum Jubilee runs from June 2 until June 5 and includes the annual Trooping the Colour, the grand military parade and a national statement of pageantry to honor Queen Elizabeth's birthday. Queen Elizabeth will turn 96 on April 21, but the monarch's official birthday celebration always takes place in June in hopes of holding it amid better weather conditions. During Trooping the Colour, the whole royal family comes together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace before a crowd.
In June 2017, one of the Queen's officers fainted during Trooping the Colour. Inevitably, despite hundreds of hours of training and rehearsals and the support of colleagues around on parade, there is always at least one who finds himself overcome.
That year, at least five guards reportedly appeared to faint — lying face down in the pink gravel of Horse Guards Parade as temperatures hit 80 degrees. At least one of the men who fainted was lifted and carried out on a stretcher.
"We can confirm that during the Queen's birthday parade today a small number of soldiers fainted," an Army spokeswoman told The Daily Express at the time.
"It is an extremely hot day and all were removed from the Parade and checked by medical staff where they were hydrated."