Queen Elizabeth's Soldier Takes Rare Tumble from Horse During Rehearsals for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

According to the Evening Standard , the unidentified Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment soldier fell off the horse Thursday during rehearsals for the festive long June weekend event held in honor of the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

A photo of the soldier after he tumbled to the ground featured him on the grass fully dressed in his official uniform for the upcoming celebration.

The practice included 170 horses and personnel on tow and was part of an inspection by the General Officer Commanding the Household Division, Major General Christopher Ghika, reported the Evening Standard.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives to view a display of artefacts from Halcyon Days to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on March 23, 2022.

The Platinum Jubilee runs from June 2 until June 5 and includes the annual Trooping the Colour, the grand military parade and a national statement of pageantry to honor Queen Elizabeth's birthday. Queen Elizabeth will turn 96 on April 21, but the monarch's official birthday celebration always takes place in June in hopes of holding it amid better weather conditions. During Trooping the Colour, the whole royal family comes together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace before a crowd.