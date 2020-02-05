Queen Elizabeth's Second Royal Outing of the Year Has a Special Connection to Her Late Father

Image zoom ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Rounding out her winter stay at Sandringham estate, Queen Elizabeth visited the Wolferton Pumping Station in nearby King’s Lynn on Wednesday for her second public outing of the year.

The Queen officially opened the new pumping station, which protects the local area from flooding, on Wednesday, almost exactly 72 years since her father King George VI opened the original station on Feb. 2, 1948.

During her time there, the 93-year-old monarch toured the new station and met a group of staff who have worked for the company for over two decades.

The Queen also saw the plaque her father unveiled in 1948, before she signed the visitor’s book and unveiled a new plaque.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth visits Wolferton ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Queen Elizabeth traditionally stays at Sandringham until Feb. 6, the date her father King George VI died in 1952 and she became the new monarch. Tomorrow marks 68 years since the Queen took the throne.

The Wolferton Pumping Station, which is located within the Queen’s Sandringham estate, enables the surrounding 7,000 acres of marshland to be drained, dried out and farmed. The land was designated by King George VI, who had a personal interest in the project. Currently, the Wolferton land is some of the most fruitful on the estate, producing organic crops including barley, oats, wheat and beans.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Pumping Station, which opened shortly after WWII, underwent a renovation the past 18 months to generate a cleaner, more efficient and environmentally friendly station that will protect its local wildlife.

Image zoom ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Royal Family have always enjoyed spending time at Sandringham, with King George VI, having written, “I have always been so happy here and I love the place.”

This occasion marks the Queen’s second public outing since grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s announcement that they intended to step back as senior members of the royal family. The Queen called Prince Harry, along with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, to an emergency meeting at Sandringham to discuss the matter in January.

On Jan. 23, the monarch was set to step out for her annual tea time with the local Women’s Institute near her Sandringham estate. However, a slight cold forced her to make a last-minute cancellation on her visit.