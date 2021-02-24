Queen’s Relative Sentenced to 10 Months in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Woman at Castle Home

The victim still “has nightmares and feels panicked,” Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said at the sentencing

Queen Elizabeth's relative was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 months in prison for sexually assaulting a guest at his ancestral home of Glamis Castle in Scotland.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the current Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, pleaded guilty in January to the Feb. 2020 attack on a 26-year-old woman, according to the BBC.

He was sentenced by the Dundee Sheriff Court by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

In a sentencing statement released by the courts, Sheriff Carmichael told Bowes-Lyon, "Even now -- one year on -- she still, occasionally, has nightmares and feels panicked because of being sexually assaulted by you."

The sheriff also detailed the 20 minute-long assault that unfolded at Bowes-Lyon's family castle where he was hosting a three-day public relationships event.

"Throughout all of this she made it clear that she wanted you to stop. She told you repeatedly that she had a boyfriend, repeatedly told you to leave and repeatedly had to keep pushing you away from her. All of which you ignored," the sheriff said. "Once she'd finally managed to eject you from her bedroom, you returned to the door and pleaded with her to let you back in."

He continued, "This sexual assault was made worse for several reasons: you were the complainer's host and took advantage of this position, you forced your way past her to get in to her bedroom, you assaulted her in the face of her repeated verbal and physical protestations that you should stop, and you repeatedly prevented the complainer from getting away from her bedroom and from your unwanted attentions. The amounts of force, aggression and persistence that you used are concerning."

The sheriff concluded that Strathmore and Kinghorne's home was suitable for house arrest under the Restriction of Liberty Order, but decided that the sentence would be served in prison.

Bowes-Lyon was also placed on the sex offenders register in January.

"I am greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home. When I realized what I had done I apologized quickly to the woman concerned. I apologize wholeheartedly again today. I am deeply sorry for my behavior and the anguish it has caused," he said in a statement provided to CNN via a spokesperson.

The statement continued, "Clearly, I had drunk to excess on the night of the incident. As someone who is only too well aware of the damage that alcohol can cause, I should have known better. I recognize, in any event, that alcohol is no excuse for my behavior."

Bowes-Lyon's lawyer John Scott QC told BBC his client has shown "genuine remorse."

Scott did not immediately respond to PEOPLE Magazine's request to comment.