Queen Elizabeth’s Rare 1963 Portraits Taken for Banknotes Are Up for Auction

Queen Elizabeth’s portrait has appeared on banknotes in every continent — apart from Antarctica — during her 86-year reign. Yet very few of these images are as rare as a set of original photographs being auctioned in Norfolk, England.

Taken by photographer Anthony Buckley in 1963, the portraits were originally produced for the Bank of Canada.

One of the set – which is not included among the auction lot – eventually formed the basis of an image of the Queen depicted on the Canadian $1, $2 and $20 notes from 1969 to 1979.

“It’s rare for ones used for official purposes to come onto the market,” says Alex McCormick of William George auctioneers, which is holding an online auction for the images closing April 23. The reserve price for the prints is $3,750.

“They were taken in a single photoshoot and these examples were the best that were kept and saved once the Queen had approved this final group of images.”

Each of the nine black and white prints shows the Queen — who’s currently self-isolating in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip – wearing her favorite Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, teamed with matching earrings and necklace.

The final image used in the Canadian notes did not feature the Queen with the tiara, however, while the square neckline of her patterned dress was also altered to include a draped gown sitting over her shoulders.

Measuring 8 inches x 10 inches the finished portraits were donated to the National Portrait Gallery in London in 1995 and have since found their way into the hands of a private collector.

“This is probably one of a handful of examples of Buckley’s prowess in private hands,” adds McCormick.

The Queen first appeared on a banknote in 1935, when Canada produced a series showing an image of the then Princess Elizabeth aged just eight.

Shortly after her 1953 coronation, she appeared on the Jamaican Pound note and has since featured on notes in 20 different countries, including Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.