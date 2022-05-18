Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert Lineup Revealed — and Diana Ross Will Close the Show!
Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 70 years on the throne with a big palace concert that will see some of the biggest stars in the U.K. — and the world — perform.
Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Duran Duran are just some of the musicians set to perform at the BBC's "Platinum Party At The Palace" concert celebrating the Queen's 70-year Jubilee.
The concert, which will take place on Saturday, June 4 at Buckingham Palace, will be broadcast live on BBC One.
Queen + Adam Lambert (a collaboration between the active members of the British band Queen and former American Idol star Lambert) will open the show, and soul legend Diana Ross will close it with a medley of her greatest hits in a tribute to the Queen's unprecedented anniversary.
"Twenty years after playing The Queen's glorious Golden Jubilee we're very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered … after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!!!" Brian May of Queen said. (Queen memorably performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace at the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.)
Of her upcoming performance, Diana Ross said: "I have had the honor of meeting The Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family. Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion."
The three-stage setup will also see performances from Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.
Appearances will also be made by Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.
The Queen's love of show tunes will also be represented by special appearances from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda — plus performances featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will come together next month for a four-day weekend of celebrations in honor of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. The long weekend ends with a special parade through central London on Sunday, June 5.