Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Will Include a Giant Slide at the Tower of London

A weekend of celebrations to honor the Queen's 70 years on the throne will kick off on June 2

While the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne on Feb. 6. struck a somber tone (it also marked the anniversary of her father, King George VI's death), plans to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are in place for June.

A weekend of celebrations (and an extended bank holiday) will span from June 2 until June 5. Events will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A giant slide will also be installed at the Tower of London as part of an impressive floral display, which will see 20 million flowers fill the moat around the tower. The slide will offer a fun, family-friendly way to enter the moat. (In the 19th century, the moat was drained and grassed-over, and used as a grazing ground for Victorian livestock.)

The "Superbloom" display was conceived by Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that manages royal palaces throughout the U.K. For the first time, a space dug and filled in the 13th century to keep people out of the tower will welcome visitors in.

An Illustration of The Tower of London 'Superbloom' display of flowers featuring a giant slide in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee An illustration of The Tower of London "Superbloom" display | Credit: Historic Royal Palaces

The slide, which was originally commissioned by the National Trust for use at Cliveden House, will have four lanes, and people will be able to travel down to the floral display on mats. The slide isn't the only way into the moat, there will be another entrance as well.

"We want to give visitors to Superbloom the chance to arrive in the flowers with a sense of occasion and fun — and what better way to do that than entering the Tower of London's moat via a huge slide?" Tom O'Leary, Director of Public Engagement at Historic Royal Palaces, said.

An Illustration of The Tower of London 'Superbloom' display of flowers featuring a giant slide in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee An illustration of The Tower of London "Superbloom" display | Credit: Historic Royal Palaces

"As well as creating a unique way in — which we hope will be a big hit with families — we're lucky enough to have been able to recycle an existing slide, enabling us to do this in a sustainable way," he added.

The latest plans for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee come amid the announcement that the monarch has tested positive for COVID-19. Queen Elizabeth, 95, is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Feb. 20. She is expected to continue "light duties" over the coming week.

Tower of London Tower of London | Credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth became the longest-ruling monarch in U.K. history in Sept. 2015, when she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who spent 63 years and 216 days on the throne.