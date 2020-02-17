Queen Elizabeth's Nephew and His Wife 'Amicably Agree' to Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Image zoom Earl and Countess of Snowdon Dave Benett/Getty

David Armstrong-Jones and his wife, Serena, are splitting after 25 years of marriage.

“The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement. “They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.”

He is the son of the late Princess Margaret and the nephew of Queen Elizabeth. The pair are parents to Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

David inherited the title of Earl of Snowdon following the 2017 death of his father, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. Up until his father’s death, David was styled as Viscount Linley — he continues to use the surname “Linley” professionally instead of Armstrong-Jones.

Image zoom Earl of Snowdon, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, and Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley Dave Benett/Getty

RELATED: The Royal Who Bikes to Work: 5 Things to Know About Princess Margaret’s Son, the Second Earl of Snowdon

The Queen’s nephew, who is currently 21st in line to the throne, made headlines in December for riding his bike home from the monarch’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

David, 58, previously told The Telegraph that he bikes to work in London every day and spends many weekends at his country home — “a tiny cottage” in Gloucester, England. He celebrates his birthday with a dinner surrounded by friends, and likes to go to the Royal Opera House with his sister, Sarah. And most of all, he spends time with his family.

“I devote Sundays to [wife Serena Stanhope] and the children,” he told The Telegraph. “It’s great to have a day to be quiet and reflect and to laugh together.”

Image zoom David Armstrong-Jones and Serena Stanhope at their wedding

The news comes shortly after the news of another royal split: that of the Queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife of 12 years, Autumn.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship,” a spokesman for the couple said. “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.

“The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla. Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.”

Image zoom Autumn and Peter Phillips Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The pair will share custody of their two daughters, Savannah, 9, and Isla, 7. Their spokesman confirms to PEOPLE that they separated last year and informed the Queen and other members of the family of their decision then.

Princess Anne’s son, 42, is the first of his generation of royals to separate from his spouse, adding yet another sad episode for the Queen in recent months.