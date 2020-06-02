Queen Elizabeth Celebrated Her Coronation Anniversary with Some Exciting Personal News

Queen Elizabeth received a special coronation anniversary gift on Tuesday – one of her horses won a race.

Horseracing only returned to competition in the U.K. on Monday after events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and one of the monarch's horses was in action at Kempton course in Surrey, southwest of London.

The Queen's 3-year-old horse, First Receiver, was the favorite to win the race this afternoon and lived up to that billing coming in first.

The win is a bright spot for the Queen, who is also marking the 67th anniversary of her coronation, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London on June 2, 1953.

Like people all over the world, the Queen has been missing her favorite sport. All racecourses are closed to the public, but horseracing kicked off its comeback in the U.K. this week.

Even at 94, the Queen is still riding whenever she can around the grounds at Windsor Castle, where she and husband Prince Philip, 98, are staying amid the pandemic. On Sunday, she was photographed on her 14-year-old horse, Fern.

“She loves to be out walking her dogs and still riding her horses regularly," a close insider told PEOPLE recently. "The way of life in the country gives back so much, especially if you love animals as she does.”

