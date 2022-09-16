Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Gather to View the Monarch's Coffin Lying-in-State

On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 03:37 PM

Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are paying their respects.

On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral.

As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin, the public quietly filed past, taking in the historic moment. Watching from above were several royal family members, including Queen Camilla, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise, James, Viscount Severn, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the Duke of Kent.

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was joined by his two young daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10. Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also there alongside their daughters, Mia, 8, and Lena, 4.

king charles
King Charles. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — did not join their relatives. Earlier in the day, the new Prince and Princess of Wales met with Commonwealth troops deployed for the Queen's funeral.

Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, the Countess of Wessex, Jack Brooksbank, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, the Duke of Kent, Mia and Lena Tindall, the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Earl and Countess of St Andrews
Royal family members gather for a vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Westminster Hall. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

Over 2,000 people from around the world are set to gather at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday to honor the late monarch, who died "peacefully" on Sept. 8 at age 96, at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/" data-inlink="true">Princess Eugenie</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-beatrice/" data-inlink="true">Princess Beatrice</a>, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

The Queen's family members are set to process with the coffin three times: as it moves into Westminster Abbey, then more than a mile to Wellington Arch and finally to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest following a committal service for family members as well as staff.

An announcement hasn't been made regarding which of the Queen's great-grandchildren will attend her state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

king charles
King Charles. HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Many of the Queen's great-grandchildren attended events in June to celebrate the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. The little royals were spotted sharing snacks, reading the program and excitedly watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade.

"There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high," Mike Tindall later joked on his podcast.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: A Complete Timeline of Events, Down to the Exact Minute
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Details Revealed — Including 3 Royal Family Processions
Prince William, Princess Diana
Prince William Says Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Procession Reminded Him of Princess Diana's Funeral
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil.
Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch
Queen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex
All About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 8 Grandchildren
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Prince Harry to Stand Vigil at Queen Elizabeth's Lying-In-State
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Hearse at Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022, where it will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
king charles
Queen Elizabeth's 4 Children Stand Solemn Vigil at Their Mother's Coffin in Historic Moment