Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren Gather to View the Monarch's Coffin Lying-in-State

Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren are paying their respects.

On Friday, several of the late monarch's 12 great-grandchildren visited her coffin at Westminster Hall, where it is lying-in-state until Monday's funeral.

As the Queen's four children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood around their mother's coffin, the public quietly filed past, taking in the historic moment. Watching from above were several royal family members, including Queen Camilla, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise, James, Viscount Severn, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and the Duke of Kent.

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was joined by his two young daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10. Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also there alongside their daughters, Mia, 8, and Lena, 4.

King Charles. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — did not join their relatives. Earlier in the day, the new Prince and Princess of Wales met with Commonwealth troops deployed for the Queen's funeral.

Royal family members gather for a vigil at Queen Elizabeth 's coffin in Westminster Hall. Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock

Over 2,000 people from around the world are set to gather at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday to honor the late monarch, who died "peacefully" on Sept. 8 at age 96, at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Queen's family members are set to process with the coffin three times: as it moves into Westminster Abbey, then more than a mile to Wellington Arch and finally to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest following a committal service for family members as well as staff.

An announcement hasn't been made regarding which of the Queen's great-grandchildren will attend her state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

King Charles. HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty

Many of the Queen's great-grandchildren attended events in June to celebrate the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. The little royals were spotted sharing snacks, reading the program and excitedly watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade.

"There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high," Mike Tindall later joked on his podcast.