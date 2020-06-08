Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn are "highly unlikely" to use their HRH titles when they come of age

Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Will 'Work for a Living' and Won't Use HRH, Says Mom Sophie Wessex

Sophie Wessex says her two children will not work in an official capacity for the Royal Family when they come of age.

Sophie and Prince Edward's son and daughter may have grand titles, but they will make their own way in the world.

Lady Louise, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, and are unlikely to use their Her/His Royal Highness titles when they are adults, Sophie, 55, revealed.

“We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living,” she told The Sunday Times.

“Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely.”

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in March, they said they would no longer use their HRH titles. They do, however, still hold their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

Sophie, who married Edward, the Queen's youngest son, in 1999, said she hopes Louise, who was born prematurely and had to have corrective surgery for a “severe squint,” will go on to college.

Sophie also opened up about welcoming Meghan into the royal family after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. The royal mom of two lives just 10 miles from Meghan and Harry's U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage.

"We all try to help any new member of the family," Sophie said.

As Meghan and Harry focus on building a life in America with their son Archie, Sophie wishes them nothing but the best.