The monarch has a surprising choice of a holiday movie that she watches "with her grandchildren every Christmas"

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Christmas Movie Was Just Revealed — and It's Out of This World!

Queen Elizabeth is a well-known stickler for royal Christmas traditions — church, backyard soccer, turkey with all the trimmings...and cult 1980 sci-fi movie Flash Gordon!

British actor Brian Blessed, 83, recently told Yahoo Movies that the British monarch, 94, watches the movie "with her grandchildren every Christmas." He added, "It's her favorite film."

Better still, the larger-than-life actor claims to have received his inside royal knowledge from none other than the Queen herself when she told him at an event, "You know, we watch Flash Gordon all the time, me and the grandchildren."

In a nod to his role as Prince Vulcan in the film, the British monarch then asked, "And if you don’t mind, I’ve got the grandchildren here, would you mind saying, 'Gordon’s alive'?" said Blessed, before adding that the Queen is just one of many to have asked him to repeat the famous line over the years.

Brian Blessed in Flash Gordon

"Everywhere I go, they all want me to say, 'Gordon’s alive!' " he told Yahoo Movies in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the film, which includes a famous soundtrack from the suitably named British rockers Queen.

"The butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker, horses and queens, and prime ministers, they all want me to say, 'Gordon’s alive!' " added Blessed.

Sam Jones as Flash Gordon

"It wasn't intimidating, it was fun," Star Wars star John Boyega told The Hollywood Reporter's annual actor roundtable the following November. "I thought, like, 'Of course, it’s Star Wars, they’re going to bring the royal family.' It felt fun. They were in Stormtrooper costumes."

William and Harry Visit the Star Wars film set

William and wife Kate Middleton are also big fans of the HBO medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones and have even admitted to watching the series while eating curry takeout in their "comfy clothes."

Kate, meanwhile, is also a fan of the British equivalent of the U.S.'s Dancing with the Stars, while William is known to enjoy the dark humor of spy thriller Killing Eve, and was even gifted a pair of the children’s pajamas worn by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in September 2019.