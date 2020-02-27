Queen Elizabeth's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Just Had a Tiara Moment — But It's Not Hers!

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wasn’t the one with sparkling headwear during her day at the ballet.

Queen Elizabeth‘s daughter-in-law visited the Central School of Ballet’s new premises, named in her honor, on Thursday. And while there were plenty of tiaras in the room, this time they weren’t worn by the royal!

Sophie chatted with dancers in intricate costumes, including the eye-catching headpieces. While Prince Edward’s wife was without a royal sparkler, she looked lovely in a patterned dress by Alaïa topped by a pink wool coat by Max Mara.

The 55-year-old royal also watched performances by the dancers and officially opened the new location by unveiling a plaque displaying the name: The Countess of Wessex Studios.

Image zoom Sophie, Countess of Wessex Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Sophie, Countess of Wessex Chris Jackson/Getty

Sophie has worn a number of tiaras since joining the royal family through her marriage to Prince Edward in June 1999. On her wedding day, she sported a sparkler commissioned by the Queen that is widely believed to have been made up of four pieces of Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet.

Image zoom Sophie and Prince Edward at their 1999 wedding MIKE SIMMONDS/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Sophie, Countess of Wessex Chris Jackson/Getty

Sophie is patron of the Central School of Ballet, but she’s not the only member of the royal family with an interest in the art form. The dance style is part of the curriculum at Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s school — and Prince William has said his son “loves it.”

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte SplashNews.com

And to get in the holiday spirit in Dec. 2019, Kate Middleton took her daughter to see an early sneak peek of the Royal Opera House’s performance of The Nutcracker. Earlier that year, William revealed that dancing is the little royal’s favorite hobby. “My daughter Charlotte loves dancing,” he proudly told attendees at a Commonwealth Day reception.