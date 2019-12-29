Queen Elizabeth Shines in Yellow While Attending Post-Christmas Church Service with Royal Family

Dressed to impress!

Queen Elizabeth opted for a striking yellow ensemble on Sunday, as she attended a service at Mary Magdalene Church at her Sandringham estate alongside several members of the royal family.

The monarch, 93, wore a yellow coat alongside a matching hat with black trim, which was topped off by a black-and-yellow feather design.

Accompanied in the car by daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the family outing was also attended by the Queen’s children Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. Edward and Sophie’s 16-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor was also present for the occasion, as was Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Sophie, Countess of Wessex Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Image zoom Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Edward arrive with Lady Louise Windsor and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

The Queen’s husband Prince Philip, who returned home to Sandringham after being released from the hospital, was not in attendance. The 98-year-old royal had previously stayed at home on Wednesday for the family’s annual Christmas Day walk.

Another royal missing from the occasion was Prince Andrew, who continues to deal with the aftermath of his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew also skipped the public walk on Wednesday, attending an earlier church service with Charles and the Queen.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Includes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie in Her Christmas Address

At the annual Christmas walk, royals fans got an extra special treat as Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made their debut appearance, holding onto their parents’ hands as they made their way into the church service.

And when the Queen got into the back of a car to head home, Kate ducked into a curtsy — and Charlotte, 4, immediately followed suit — holding out her coat as she dipped into an adorable bow.

Continuing to show off her excellent royal etiquette, Charlotte then shook hands with the clergyman before joining Kate in greeting members of the public.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William with Princess Charlotte and Prince George Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth and Her Three Heirs Came Together to Prepare Christmas Pudding: Watch Them Stir!

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently on an extended break from royal duties, spent Christmas in Canada with their 7-month-old son Archie and Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, they still got a shout-out in the Queen’s annual Christmas speech.

“Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family,” she said during the speech.

“Of course, at the heart of the Christmas story lies the birth of a child: a seemingly small and insignificant step overlooked by many in Bethlehem. But in time, through his teaching and by his example, Jesus Christ would show the world how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding.”