The handwritten notes were found in an unexpected place: framed in a bathroom

Queen Elizabeth's playful side came out in a series of letters to her former equerry — written from her beloved corgis to the staff member's dogs!

In the new ITV documentary The Queen and her Cousins, English actor and presenter Alexander Armstrong said that he discovered handwritten notes framed in the bathroom of the Queen's former equerry Sir Blair Stewart-Wilson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He would write these letters from their Jack Russell to the corgis, and the Queen would write these letters back," Armstrong recalled, according to The Telegraph. "And they put this series of letters up, and they are so funny. I wish I could remember them."

Armstrong added that the notes were so "wickedly funny" that he had to hold his stomach from laughing.

The Queen Walking Her Corgis In Windsor Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her dogs | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

While the 94-year-old monarch is known for her stoic nature, she is "much livelier in private than what the public sees," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith previously told PEOPLE.

The author quoted a source at the Queen's country estate in Norfolk once saying, " 'You can hear her laugh throughout that big house.' She has a big laugh!"

queen Elizabeth II Image zoom Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

The Queen can also be surprisingly self-deprecating. Not long after Prince Charles' 1981 wedding to Princess Diana, a rerun of the ceremony was playing on TV during a party in London that the monarch was attending. Spotting herself on the screen, "The Queen said, 'Oh, there's my Miss Piggy face,' " Bedell Smith recalled. "She has the ability to laugh at herself."

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her dog | Credit: Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth has owned corgis and dorgis (a cross with a dachshund) all her adult life, but was down to her last one, Candy, following the death of another dorgi, Vulcan, late last year.