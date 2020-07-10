Queen Elizabeth Responds to Boy Who Sent Her a Custom-Made 'Happiness' Word Search amid Lockdown

Timothy Madders, 7, "wanted to do something to cheer [the Queen] up"

Seven-year-old Timothy Madders had the perfect way to lift Queen Elizabeth's spirits during the coronavirus lockdown.

The little boy from Billericay in Essex created a custom "Happiness Word Search" for the 94-year-old monarch to find words such as "smile," "hug" and "friends," sending her the puzzle in the mail along with a letter.

"He wanted to do something to cheer her up and he did it in his neatest handwriting," Timothy's mom, Jo Madders, told the BBC. "He sent it with a letter saying how she might be feeling sad or lonely because of lockdown... he picked happiness as a theme because he wanted words that would make people think of happy things as they did it."

Not only did Queen Elizabeth receive the word search, but one of her ladies-in-waiting replied to Timothy. In a note printed on letterhead for Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip have been staying during the lockdown, Philippa de Pass wrote, "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your kind letter, and for the puzzle you have created especially for Her Majesty."

"Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated, and The Queen hopes that you too are keeping safe and well in the current situation," she continued. "I am to thank you very much indeed for writing as you did at this time."

"He kept saying to me not to send the original to anyone else because that was for the Queen," Timothy's mother said. "He's always thinking about other people."

While Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals have resumed in-person engagements, Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to be seen outside of palace walls for many months, leading some to speculate that she will not step out for an official public duty until the fall at the earliest.

A royal source told the U.K. paper The Sunday Times, “The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category, and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice. There are discussions what we could do and couldn’t do come October.”

While she may not be making in-person appearances, she’s still maintaining a full schedule while she’s in isolation at Windsor Castle.