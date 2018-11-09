Queen Elizabeth Wouldn't Let Meghan Markle Have Her First Choice for a Wedding Tiara: Report

Was the sparkling tiara that Meghan Markle wore to her wedding her first choice?

According to a new report, the Duchess of Sussex actually wanted one with emeralds in it. Instead, she wore the Queen Mary Diamond bandeau.

“Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds, and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it,” a source tells U.K. newspaper The Sun.

It led to what The Sun says was “a very heated exchange” — prompting the Queen to speak with Harry, 34.

At issue, the paper reports, were the potentially problematic origins of the tiara’s jewels. “The provenance of the tiara could not be established,” says the source. “There were concerns it could have come from Russia originally.”

Intriguingly, just five months later, the Queen loaned her granddaughter Princess Eugenie an emerald tiara for her own royal wedding.

Princess Eugenie in an emerald tiara on loan from the Queen on her wedding day. Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kensington Palace declined to comment on The Sun report.

Meghan has previously said she met with Queen Elizabeth alongside Prince Harry to make her tiara choice from the royal family’s collection.

“Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine,” Meghan shares in a personal recording for a new royal wedding exhibit at Windsor Castle.

Harry weighed in too, saying in the recording for the new exhibit, “[It’s] every girl’s dream to be able to try on a tiara and funnily enough, [that was] the one that suited the best. I shouldn’t have really even been there, but [it was] such an incredible loan by my grandmother. It was very sweet.”

The U.K. newspaper The Times confirms that the emerald tiara was among those initially shown to the former actress and adds that Meghan, 37, was asked to pick another because officials at Buckingham Palace “had concerns about its provenance.”