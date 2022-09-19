Queen Elizabeth Wore Gifts from Dad King George VI for Her 18th Birthday in Newly Released Photo

The recently unveiled photo of the late Queen Elizabeth includes a heartfelt accessory.

On Sunday, a day before her state funeral, a previously unseen photo of the Queen was released by Buckingham Palace, showing her smiling inside her home at Windsor Castle. The photo was taken in May to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, making her the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.

Queen Elizabeth — who died peacefully at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 96 — was crowned at the age of 25 and had the longest reign in history, 70 years.

According to Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller, the diamond and aquamarine clips worn by the Queen in the photograph are brooches that were gifted to her by her father, King George VI, on her 18th birthday back in April 1944.

The Queen also wore a blue ensemble and her signature pearls (which Kate Middleton has been recently wearing) for the portrait.

Queen Elizabeth. Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA

As the Queen is laid to rest, Prince Phillip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred, and put beside his wife. Queen Elizabeth will also be surrounded by family when she's buried at St. George's Chapel, on which construction began in 1475 by King Edward IV and was completed more than 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel.

On Monday, her son King Charles — now the new monarch — placed a handwritten note nestled within the flowers that topped Queen Elizabeth's coffin at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

Queen Elizabeth 's funeral. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

As seen within the colorful wreath, which featured flowers chosen by Charles from three royal residences, the white card on royal letterhead read "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."

The King's signature is part of his with his new role as sovereign. The "R" after his name stands for "Rex," which means "King" in Latin, the traditional signature for the monarch dating back to the 12th century. When used by Queens, the "R" stands for "Regina," or "Queen" in Latin. During her historic reign, Queen Elizabeth would sign official communications as "Elizabeth R."

The loving gesture follows tradition within the royal family. At Prince Philip's funeral, the Queen similarly tucked a handwritten note within the white flowers that crowned her husband's coffin. In a sentimental gesture, the monarch signed the card "Lilibet" — her childhood nickname.