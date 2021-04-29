Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared romantic new photos to mark the milestone

The Queen Wishes Kate Middleton and Prince William Happy 10th Anniversary with Then & Now Pics

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, around the 'Back to Nature Garden' garden

The royal family is celebrating Kate Middleton and Prince William's milestone wedding anniversary!

Queen Elizabeth dedicated Instagram and Twitter posts to the couple on Thursday, one decade after Kate and Prince William tied the knot on April 29, 2011.

On Instagram, the official Royal Family account shared five photos, both throwback pictures from the wedding day — including the couple's kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony — and two new portraits of Kate and William taken this week to celebrate their anniversary.

"Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary," the photos were captioned. "Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey."

Clarence House, the official account for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also wished Kate and Prince William a happy anniversary in its Instagram stories, sharing the new snap of the couple snuggling up.

Prince William Kate Middleton Royal Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are marking their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday with the release of two new portraits, which were taken at Kensington Palace this week by photographer Chris Floyd.

Prince William Kate Middleton Royal Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA

In one of the sweet shots, a smiling Kate cuddles up to William, leaning her head on his shoulder as the prince flashes a huge grin at the camera. The intimate photo is reminiscent of their 2010 engagement portrait.

In the second shot, the couple holds hands as William gazes at Kate, who is radiant in a blue wrap dress.

Prince William Kate Middleton Royal Wedding The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge | Credit: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

The couple walked down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in a fairy tale ceremony on April 29, 2011.