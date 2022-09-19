Royals Queen Elizabeth II's Life Celebrated in Second Service at Windsor Castle: See Photos from Intimate Ceremony Following the state funeral in London, friends and family gathered at Queen Elizabeth's final resting place, Windsor Castle, for the historic day's last procession and funeral in the countryside By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 11:35 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 21 BBC America After an hour-long drive, the Queen's hearse arrived in Windsor from London for a committal service and eventual burial on Sept. 19. 02 of 21 BBC America Flowers that had been tossed toward and onto the hearse in London, through the countryside and in Windsor, remained on the vehicle. 03 of 21 BBC America The Queen's coffin — still topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb, sceptre and flowers — was visible to all. 04 of 21 BBC America The procession through the countryside was a very different visual than that through London, though still packed with mourners there to say goodbye. 05 of 21 BBC America Horses led the slow march to Windsor Castle. 06 of 21 BBC America The lines of mourners were again dozens deep, as they were in London. 07 of 21 Queen Elizabeth's corgis. GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty The Queen's beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, were brought out to watch the procession at Windsor. They will go on to live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. 08 of 21 BBC America Queen Elizabeth's horse Emma was also brought out to view the procession, held by a handler who bowed as the hearse drove by. 09 of 21 BBC America Guards filed into the gates of Windsor, keeping the hearse surrounded. 10 of 21 BBC America And the procession carried on through the Henry VIII Gateway. 11 of 21 BBC America Once again, the Queen's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and three eldest grandsons Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, followed the coffin, with their loved ones in cars close behind. 12 of 21 BBC America Guards surrounded the plaza outside of St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds, as the hearse arrived at the steps. 13 of 21 BBC America Pallbearers carried the coffin up the many steps, with the immediate family members directly behind. 14 of 21 BBC Once inside, the entire royal family processed up the aisle of St. George's Chapel behind the coffin, as they did in London. 15 of 21 BBC America Carrying the Queen's coffin into the chapel was the pallbearers' final act of the day. 16 of 21 King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. BBC America King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, took the spot Queen Elizabeth usually took for special ceremonies within the chapel. 17 of 21 Queen Elizabeth's committal service. BBC Across the way, Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte sat next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 18 of 21 BBC Next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat members of the Phillips/Tindall branch of the royal family. 19 of 21 In a powerful moment, the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre were removed from the coffin by the crown jeweler ahead of the Queen's interment. 20 of 21 BBC Atop her coffin, King Charles III placed the Queen's Company Camp Colour, a small flag specific to the monarch and her reign. 21 of 21 BBC In a stunning final farewell, the Queen's coffin was lowered into the royal vault. Later in the evening on Sept. 19, she will be buried in a private ceremony in the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside husband Prince Philip, father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.