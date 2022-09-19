Queen Elizabeth II's Life Celebrated in Second Service at Windsor Castle: See Photos from Intimate Ceremony

Following the state funeral in London, friends and family gathered at Queen Elizabeth's final resting place, Windsor Castle, for the historic day's last procession and funeral in the countryside

Published on September 19, 2022 11:35 AM
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - procession to Windsor Castle
BBC America

After an hour-long drive, the Queen's hearse arrived in Windsor from London for a committal service and eventual burial on Sept. 19.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - hearse with flowers
BBC America

Flowers that had been tossed toward and onto the hearse in London, through the countryside and in Windsor, remained on the vehicle.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Hearse
BBC America

The Queen's coffin — still topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb, sceptre and flowers — was visible to all.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Hearse
BBC America

The procession through the countryside was a very different visual than that through London, though still packed with mourners there to say goodbye.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
BBC America

Horses led the slow march to Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Procession
BBC America

The lines of mourners were again dozens deep, as they were in London.

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth's corgis. GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Queen's beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, were brought out to watch the procession at Windsor. They will go on to live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - horse Emma
BBC America

Queen Elizabeth's horse Emma was also brought out to view the procession, held by a handler who bowed as the hearse drove by.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Hearse
BBC America

Guards filed into the gates of Windsor, keeping the hearse surrounded.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Hearse
BBC America

And the procession carried on through the Henry VIII Gateway.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
BBC America

Once again, the Queen's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and three eldest grandsons Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, followed the coffin, with their loved ones in cars close behind.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - St.Georges
BBC America

Guards surrounded the plaza outside of St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds, as the hearse arrived at the steps.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
BBC America

Pallbearers carried the coffin up the many steps, with the immediate family members directly behind.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
BBC

Once inside, the entire royal family processed up the aisle of St. George's Chapel behind the coffin, as they did in London.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral - Coffin
BBC America

Carrying the Queen's coffin into the chapel was the pallbearers' final act of the day.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral- Charles Camila Anne Edward
King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. BBC America

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, took the spot Queen Elizabeth usually took for special ceremonies within the chapel.

queen funeral prince william
Queen Elizabeth's committal service. BBC

Across the way, Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte sat next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

queen funeral prince harry
BBC

Next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat members of the Phillips/Tindall branch of the royal family.

Queen funeral sceptres

In a powerful moment, the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre were removed from the coffin by the crown jeweler ahead of the Queen's interment.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
BBC

Atop her coffin, King Charles III placed the Queen's Company Camp Colour, a small flag specific to the monarch and her reign.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
BBC

In a stunning final farewell, the Queen's coffin was lowered into the royal vault. Later in the evening on Sept. 19, she will be buried in a private ceremony in the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside husband Prince Philip, father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.