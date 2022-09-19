Queen Elizabeth II's Life Celebrated in Second Service at Windsor Castle: See Photos from Intimate Ceremony

01 of 21 BBC America After an hour-long drive, the Queen's hearse arrived in Windsor from London for a committal service and eventual burial on Sept. 19.

02 of 21 BBC America Flowers that had been tossed toward and onto the hearse in London, through the countryside and in Windsor, remained on the vehicle.

03 of 21 BBC America The Queen's coffin — still topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb, sceptre and flowers — was visible to all.

04 of 21 BBC America The procession through the countryside was a very different visual than that through London, though still packed with mourners there to say goodbye.

05 of 21 BBC America Horses led the slow march to Windsor Castle.

06 of 21 BBC America The lines of mourners were again dozens deep, as they were in London.

07 of 21 Queen Elizabeth's corgis. GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty The Queen's beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, were brought out to watch the procession at Windsor. They will go on to live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

08 of 21 BBC America Queen Elizabeth's horse Emma was also brought out to view the procession, held by a handler who bowed as the hearse drove by.

09 of 21 BBC America Guards filed into the gates of Windsor, keeping the hearse surrounded.

10 of 21 BBC America And the procession carried on through the Henry VIII Gateway.

12 of 21 BBC America Guards surrounded the plaza outside of St. George's Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds, as the hearse arrived at the steps.

13 of 21 BBC America Pallbearers carried the coffin up the many steps, with the immediate family members directly behind.

14 of 21 BBC Once inside, the entire royal family processed up the aisle of St. George's Chapel behind the coffin, as they did in London.

15 of 21 BBC America Carrying the Queen's coffin into the chapel was the pallbearers' final act of the day.

16 of 21 King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. BBC America King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, took the spot Queen Elizabeth usually took for special ceremonies within the chapel.

18 of 21 BBC Next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat members of the Phillips/Tindall branch of the royal family.

19 of 21 In a powerful moment, the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre were removed from the coffin by the crown jeweler ahead of the Queen's interment.

20 of 21 BBC Atop her coffin, King Charles III placed the Queen's Company Camp Colour, a small flag specific to the monarch and her reign.