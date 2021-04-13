Queen Elizabeth 'Will Never Abdicate': Philip 'Would Have Wanted Her to Crack On,' Says Former Aide
The monarch, who will turn 95 this month, "understands that she has a job to do"
In the wake of Prince Philip's death at age 99, Queen Elizabeth will continue to do what she does best: keep calm and carry on.
Amid reports that the 94-year-old monarch will be accompanied by family members at future royal engagements, a former senior aide at the palace tells PEOPLE, "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life."
A close royal insider adds, "She will never abdicate because of duty and honor and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him."
RELATED: The Real Story Behind the Viral Photo of Queen Elizabeth Giggling Next to Prince Philip in Uniform
Prince William shared a similar sentiment on Monday, when he released a tribute to his grandfather along with a never-before-seen photo of his eldest son Prince George with Prince Philip, taken by Kate Middleton in 2015.
"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," William, 38, said.
RELATED: Prince Philip's Funeral Set for April 17, Will Be 'Much Reduced in Scale with No Public Access'
While the Queen has scaled down her public engagements over the past year significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been accompanied by family members on recent outings. Queen Elizabeth and Prince William teamed up with her in October on a visit to a top-level lab.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Queen Elizabeth stepped out solo for her first public appearance of the year in late March, marking the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Surrey.
- Family Karma Teases New Drama, New Relationships and New Cast Members in Season 2 Trailer
- Queen Elizabeth 'Will Never Abdicate': Philip 'Would Have Wanted Her to Crack On,' Says Former Aide
- ACM Awards 2021 Duets, Medleys and More Announced: All the Details
- The Blended Bunch: Erica Shemwell's Daughter, 10, Doesn't Want to Take Stepdad Spencer's Last Name