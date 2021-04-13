The monarch, who will turn 95 this month, "understands that she has a job to do"

Queen Elizabeth 'Will Never Abdicate': Philip 'Would Have Wanted Her to Crack On,' Says Former Aide

In the wake of Prince Philip's death at age 99, Queen Elizabeth will continue to do what she does best: keep calm and carry on.

Amid reports that the 94-year-old monarch will be accompanied by family members at future royal engagements, a former senior aide at the palace tells PEOPLE, "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A close royal insider adds, "She will never abdicate because of duty and honor and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Image zoom Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William shared a similar sentiment on Monday, when he released a tribute to his grandfather along with a never-before-seen photo of his eldest son Prince George with Prince Philip, taken by Kate Middleton in 2015.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," William, 38, said.

While the Queen has scaled down her public engagements over the past year significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been accompanied by family members on recent outings. Queen Elizabeth and Prince William teamed up with her in October on a visit to a top-level lab.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) looks on as Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) asks a question about forensics work Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince William | Credit: BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth Image zoom Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Steve REIGATE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE REIGATE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!