Did Queen Elizabeth Just Honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a Subtle Style Statement?

Queen Elizabeth seemingly gave a subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January — when she stepped out with a unique style statement over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 93-year-old monarch attended morning church service at Sandringham in a powder blue ensemble and Canadian snowflake brooch that could possibly be an understated tribute to Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, following their decision to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America, specifically Canada.

The accessory was gift from former Governor-General of Canada David Johnston, who presented the diamond and sapphire encrusted bauble to the Queen on behalf of the Canadian people in 2017 to celebrate her 65th year on the throne.

Though Harry and Meghan have not publicly disclosed where they plan on settling down, many suspect the couple have their eyes on Canada as they had previously spent their holiday in British Columbia with their 8-month-old son, Archie, and flew back to the North American country following their royal exit announcement.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram on Jan. 8. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

While Meghan returned to Canada soon after the bombshell announcement, Harry remained in the U.K. to attend a family summit with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss the transition process.

On Jan. 18, the Queen announced in a statement that they had found a “constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family. I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement read. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

The Queen previously shared a rare and emotional statement following the royal family’s private discussion, revealing that while she would have preferred to have the couple remain senior working royals, she supports her grandson and granddaughter-in-law.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the statement read.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”