Queen Elizabeth Wears a Face Mask for First Time Since Coronavirus Pandemic at Remembrance Day Event

England is currently in a second lockdown due to a rising number of coronavirus cases

Queen Elizabeth was seen wearing a face mask for the first time during a recent public appearance.

This week, the royal, 94, marked the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey ahead of Remembrance Day on Sunday. During the small private ceremony, the Queen, who wore a black mask with white lace detailing, honored the Unknown Warrior, which became a symbol of mourning for bereaved families and all who lost their lives in World War I.

Also during the event, a bouquet of flowers featuring orchids and myrtle, based on the Queen's own wedding bouquet from 1947, was placed on the grave of the Unknown Warrior in an act of remembrance.

Weeks before, on Oct. 15, Queen Elizabeth did not wear a face mask when she stepped out for her first public engagement outside a royal residence since March. At the time, many were surprised that the Queen, who was joined by her grandson and future king Prince William, did not wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No one sported face coverings during the October outing — even William, who tested positive for the virus in April after his father, Prince Charles, was diagnosed. Royal sources previously told PEOPLE that all relevant COVID-19 guidelines were being followed during the outing at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).

In addition to social distancing being practiced and primarily staying outdoors, all of those meeting the Queen and William tested negative for the virus. "Specific advice has been sought from the medical household and relevant parties, and all necessary precautions taken, working closely with Dstl," a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said at the time.

Back in March, the Queen left Buckingham Palace in London to self-isolate at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, 99.

Since then, she has limited her engagements to small gatherings. The Queen held a scaled-down Trooping the Colour celebration in June and the knighting of fundraiser Sir Tom Moore, both behind closed doors.

And in July, Queen Elizabeth attended granddaughter Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi along with 20 close friends and family members in attendance. The couple's original May date was postponed due to the pandemic.