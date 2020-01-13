Queen Elizabeth Seen Wearing Hearing Aid for the First Time Ahead of Royal Family Summit

As Queen Elizabeth stepped out over the weekend before the highly-anticipated family summit at Sandringham, the 93-year-old monarch was seen wearing a hearing aid in public for the first time.

While arriving for church at St. Mary Magdalene on Sunday, the Queen was photographed wearing the discreet device, which appears to be an in-canal hearing aid. She also wore a tan hat and matching wool coat, which she accessorized with a broach, her signature black purse and black gloves.

Her husband Prince Philip, 98, who did not join her for the occasion, was first seen wearing a hearing aid in 2014.

The public appearance took place just one day before the meeting set to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wish to step back from royal life.

As conversations surrounding Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement have continued, palace sources told PEOPLE on Saturday that the Queen ordered Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles to meet at her country home on Monday in order to “talk things through.”

The Prince of Wales will be traveling back from Oman for the summit, after arriving there Sunday morning to attend the “first of three days of official condolences” following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

The high-level meeting raises the prospect that a conclusion is in sight to the unprecedented talks to find a solution that works for the Sussexes and the family.

“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” the source shared. “The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”

Their meeting will be the first time they’ve all been together since Remembrance Day weekend in November.

Shortly after palace insiders denied claims that Harry and Meghan were being “driven out” of royal life, Harry and William released a statement denying a U.K. newspaper’s story that the rift between the brothers was allegedly caused by William’s “bullying.”

In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE, Harry, 35, and William, 37, insisted that the story, which was run by the Times of London, was false.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” the statement said.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” it continued.

William has also privately expressed “sadness” over the distance that has grown between him and his brother.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” William told a friend, according to The Sunday Times.

However, the royal also hopes the rift can be repaired in time.

“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team,” he said, according to the friend.